Uttarakhand Braces for Heavy Snowfall and Rain: IMD Issues Urgent Alert

The IMD has issued an alert for heavy rain and snowfall at isolated places on January 27. Temperatures will range from 5–18°C with cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and possible travel disruptions in the higher hills.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
uttarakhand weather
Uttarakhand Braces for Heavy Snowfall and Rain: IMD Issues Urgent Alert
  • Uttarakhand snowfall alert, heavy isolated rain-snow, Jan 27 IMD.​

  • The weather in Uttarakhand today is light-moderate rain and thunderstorms in the plains.​

  • Uttarakhand temperature today is min 5°C, max 18°C, with gusty winds.​

  • IMD weather alert for Uttarakhand, Jan 27-28, disruptions possible.

The weather in Uttarakhand today and over the next 24–48 hours is set to be highly unsettled as an active western disturbance sweeps across the western Himalayan region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40–50 km/h, extending into January 28. This system is likely to affect both the plains and hill regions of the state, with isolated heavy rain or snowfalls at higher elevations above 2,500 metres. Foggy conditions are also expected in valley regions, especially during early morning and night hours, reducing visibility.

In the plains of Uttarakhand, including areas around Dehradun and Haridwar, light to moderate rainfall is possible today, with temperatures remaining relatively cool. Minimums are likely near 5–8°C, while daytime highs may reach 15–18°C. Over the higher reaches in districts such as Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh, precipitation will increasingly fall as snow, offering a winter spectacle but also raising safety concerns for travel and outdoor activities.

Uttarakhand Current Conditions

Much of Uttarakhand began Tuesday with cloudy to overcast skies and intermittent light showers in the lower districts, while hill areas reported sporadic snow flurries. Winds from the northeast are expected to strengthen through the day, heightening the cold wind chill and increasing thunderstorm intensity in isolated pockets. These conditions are typical of an active winter disturbance, as has been reported across north India.

The IMD has indicated that hailstorm activity accompanied by lightning may occur in some areas as the system deepens through Wednesday, especially in the hill districts. Dense fog patches are expected overnight, particularly in valleys, further complicating travel and morning commutes.

Uttarakhand Weekly Weather Forecast

  • IMD’s forecast shows heavy rain, snow, thunderstorms & gusty winds on Jan 27–28 as part of a western disturbance.

  • Wet weather persists into January 28, especially over hill districts.

  • After Jan 28, conditions are expected to become drier and more stable.

  • Fog and cloudiness may still occur in valleys early mornings, even as precipitation wanes.

  • Temperatures may slowly rise in plains and lower hills later in the week, easing the cold.

