Uttarakhand Braces for Heavy Snowfall and Rain: IMD Issues Urgent Alert

The weather in Uttarakhand today and over the next 24–48 hours is set to be highly unsettled as an active western disturbance sweeps across the western Himalayan region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40–50 km/h, extending into January 28. This system is likely to affect both the plains and hill regions of the state, with isolated heavy rain or snowfalls at higher elevations above 2,500 metres. Foggy conditions are also expected in valley regions, especially during early morning and night hours, reducing visibility.