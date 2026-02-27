Outlook Women’s Day Special: Crossing Out The 'Femme Fatale'

Nowhere is this dichotomy more glaring than in the story of our cover subject, Phoolan Devi. To those who understood her struggle against an incredibly violent caste and gender hierarchy, she was a true 'Devi', a figure demanding cultural and narrative justice. She was a woman who survived unspeakable brutality and fought back in a language the system understood. But to the establishment, the State, and the masses, she was deliberately reduced to a vengeful, bloodthirsty outlaw. The media played a deeply complicit role in this framing. Newsrooms built her up as a mythological femme fatale of the ravines, a cinematic trope designed to titillate rather than inform. As we note on our story by Zenaira Bakhsh, the press and the public were almost disappointed when they finally saw her: a small woman in a cardigan with wild hair, who entirely defied the hyper-sexualised, cinematic script they had pre-emptively written for her.