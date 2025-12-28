The Big Breaking Of 2025

2025 saw India shaken by militant violence in Kashmir and a deadly plane crash in Ahmedabad, exposing vulnerabilities in security, public safety, and institutional preparedness.
Outlook documented these events through ground reports, reconstructions, and human stories, highlighting accountability, governance gaps, and the lasting impact on affected communities.
The magazine also revisited global conversations on democratic freedoms, linking international political developments to India’s debates on dissent and civil liberties.
In 2025, India witnessed a series of events that shook its sense of safety and stability—episodes marked by sudden violence, institutional failures, and profound human loss. Militant attacks returned to the spotlight in Kashmir, reviving fear in regions that had only recently begun to feel normalcy, while a catastrophic plane crash in Ahmedabad stunned the nation, leaving families and an entire city grappling with grief and unanswered questions. These were not isolated incidents, but moments that exposed deeper concerns about security preparedness, public safety, and the human cost of systemic lapses.
Against this backdrop, Outlook traced these tragedies as they unfolded and in their aftermath. Through on-ground reporting, detailed reconstructions, and voices from those most affected, the magazine went beyond the immediacy of breaking news to examine how lives were disrupted and what these events revealed about governance, accountability, and resilience in a year marked by shock and sorrow.
Pahalgam Militant Attack: Kashmir on Edge
Following the militant attack in Pahalgam, Outlook reported on the immediate clampdown across southern Kashmir. Authorities restricted the movement of tourists and non-locals as security forces intensified combing operations. The coverage highlighted how quickly a popular tourist region slipped into a high-alert zone, reviving memories of past unrest.
In the aftermath, Outlook raised uncomfortable but necessary questions about security preparedness. Reports examined whether intelligence warnings were missed, how militants managed to strike a sensitive area, and what the attack revealed about gaps in the existing counter-terror framework—moving beyond official statements to focus on accountability.
Outlook captured the grief and shock of Kashmiri families affected by the violence, particularly those who lost loved ones. These reports centred ordinary lives torn apart, showing how cycles of violence continue to scar communities long after the gunfire stops.
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 32 Seconds That Changed Everything
In its coverage of the Ahmedabad plane crash, Outlook reconstructed the aircraft’s final 32 seconds. Drawing on aviation data and eyewitness accounts, the report traced how a routine flight turned catastrophic, underscoring how little time separates normalcy from disaster in aviation accidents.
Outlook also documented Ahmedabad’s collective shock. Stories from hospitals, homes, and mourning families conveyed the emotional wreckage left behind. The reporting highlighted unanswered questions faced by families—about safety, responsibility, and whether the tragedy could have been prevented.
Across these events, Outlook’s 2025 reportage stood out for its insistence on looking beyond breaking news. Whether in Kashmir or Ahmedabad, the magazine combined ground reporting, human narratives, and critical inquiry—capturing a year where national headlines were inseparable from personal loss, and where every tragedy demanded both empathy and answers.