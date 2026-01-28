Sanjay Gandhi To Ajit Pawar: Prominent Public Figures Who Died In Air Mishaps

Y S Rajasekhara Reddy of undivided Andhra Pradesh and Dorjee Khandu of Arunachal Pradesh were two sitting Chief Ministers who were killed in plane crash tragedies in 2009 and 2011 respectively. Reddy died on September 2, 2009, when his helicopter crashed in the dense Nallamala forest owing to mechanical failures and inclement weather. Khandu was killed along with four others when a helicopter carrying them from Tawang to Itanagar crashed in the West Kameng district of the state on April 30, 2011.