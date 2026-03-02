EU's Von Der Leyen Faces Online Backlash Over Taking 'Weekend Off', Delaying EU Iran Crisis Meeting

US-Israeli strikes on Iran reportedly killed senior leaders and civilians, prompting Iran to launch missile and drone attacks on Israel and US bases across the Gulf.
The European Commission president called for restraint and announced a “special Security College” meeting to address the crisis on Monday.
Social media users criticized the timing of the EU meeting, accusing Brussels of reacting too slowly to a rapidly unfolding conflict.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has drawn criticism on social media over the timing of the EU’s response to the rapidly escalating crisis in the Middle East.
US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on Saturday, reportedly killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, senior officials, and hundreds of civilians, including more than 100 children in a strike on an elementary school, according to Iranian authorities. The developments marked a dramatic escalation in regional tensions.
Iran responded with hundreds of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US military bases across the Gulf region, including installations in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.
Late Saturday, von der Leyen addressed the situation in a post on X, stressing the need to prevent further escalation. “For regional security and stability, it is of the utmost importance that there is no further escalation through Iran’s unjustified attacks on partners in the region,” she wrote.
In the same message, the Commission president said she would convene a “special Security College” meeting on Monday to assess the unfolding crisis and coordinate the EU’s response.
The announcement triggered criticism online, with some users questioning why the emergency meeting was not scheduled sooner. Commentators mocked what they described as EU bureaucracy and accused Brussels of reacting too slowly during a fast-moving international crisis. Others suggested that the delay reflected a cautious approach while awaiting further developments.
The European Commission has not issued additional comment beyond von der Leyen’s initial statement. EU officials are expected to discuss diplomatic options and the bloc’s broader regional strategy during the upcoming meeting.
The developments come as international leaders call for restraint amid fears that the confrontation could expand into a wider regional conflict.