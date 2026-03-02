EU's Von Der Leyen Faces Online Backlash Over Taking 'Weekend Off', Delaying EU Iran Crisis Meeting

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has faced online criticism after announcing that an emergency EU meeting on the escalating Iran crisis would take place on Monday, prompting accusations that Brussels was slow to respond amid rapidly intensifying regional hostilities.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
EU on iran
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • US-Israeli strikes on Iran reportedly killed senior leaders and civilians, prompting Iran to launch missile and drone attacks on Israel and US bases across the Gulf.

  • The European Commission president called for restraint and announced a “special Security College” meeting to address the crisis on Monday.

  • Social media users criticized the timing of the EU meeting, accusing Brussels of reacting too slowly to a rapidly unfolding conflict.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has drawn criticism on social media over the timing of the EU’s response to the rapidly escalating crisis in the Middle East.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on Saturday, reportedly killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, senior officials, and hundreds of civilians, including more than 100 children in a strike on an elementary school, according to Iranian authorities. The developments marked a dramatic escalation in regional tensions.

Iran responded with hundreds of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US military bases across the Gulf region, including installations in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Late Saturday, von der Leyen addressed the situation in a post on X, stressing the need to prevent further escalation. “For regional security and stability, it is of the utmost importance that there is no further escalation through Iran’s unjustified attacks on partners in the region,” she wrote.

In the same message, the Commission president said she would convene a “special Security College” meeting on Monday to assess the unfolding crisis and coordinate the EU’s response.

Related Content
Related Content

The announcement triggered criticism online, with some users questioning why the emergency meeting was not scheduled sooner. Commentators mocked what they described as EU bureaucracy and accused Brussels of reacting too slowly during a fast-moving international crisis. Others suggested that the delay reflected a cautious approach while awaiting further developments.

The European Commission has not issued additional comment beyond von der Leyen’s initial statement. EU officials are expected to discuss diplomatic options and the bloc’s broader regional strategy during the upcoming meeting.

The developments come as international leaders call for restraint amid fears that the confrontation could expand into a wider regional conflict.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Players Fined PKR 50 Lakh Each Following Disappointing Campaign - Report

  2. Rinku Singh Nearly Walks Away With Sanju Samson’s Bat During India Vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Match - Video

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: What We Learnt From The Super 8 Stage Ahead Of Semifinals

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: What Happened In Super 8 Stage Before Semifinals?

  5. Afghanistan Tour Of India: One-Off Test In New Chandigarh From June 6 - Check Full Schedule

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. All England Open Badminton Championships 2026: Preview, Live Streaming, Indians To Watch In BWF Super 1000 Tournament

  2. All England Open Preview: Dubai-Stranded Sindhu Forced Out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag Spearhead India

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  5. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  2. Phoolan Devi: Memory, Myth, And The Villages Left Behind

  3. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  4. Day In Pics: March 01, 2026

  5. PM Modi chairs CCS meeting; West Asia situation, stranded Indians discussed

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Russia Accuses US And Israel Of Attempted Regime Change In Iran

  2. Netanyahu Vows ‘Decisive Blow’ as Israel Escalates Strikes on Iran

  3. When Diplomacy Took A Backseat: How US–Israel Strikes Ended Oman’s Iran Mediation

  4. Ayatollah Alireza Arafi Appointed Interim Supreme Leader Of Iran Following Khamenei’s Death

  5. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  2. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

  3. Actor Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Sinners, The Studio, The Pitt Win Top Honours

  4. Lunar Eclipse 2026: How The Chandra Grahan Will Impact Every Zodiac Sign

  5. Netanyahu Vows ‘Decisive Blow’ as Israel Escalates Strikes on Iran

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Russia Accuses US And Israel Of Attempted Regime Change In Iran

  7. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis