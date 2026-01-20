EU, India On Verge Of Historic Free Trade Agreement, Says Ursula Von Der Leyen

Beyond trade, the summit is also expected to see the unveiling of a new defence framework pact and a joint strategic agenda to guide India–EU relations from 2026 to 2030. India and the EU have been strategic partners since 2004. Photo: | Image- File

Beyond trade, the summit is also expected to see the unveiling of a new defence framework pact and a joint strategic agenda to guide India–EU relations from 2026 to 2030. India and the EU have been strategic partners since 2004. Photo: | Image- File