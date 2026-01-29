India–EU FTA Sparks Enthusiasm In Tirupur, The Country’s Textile Export Hub

The trade agreement between India and the European Union is being hailed as the mother of all deals. The sharp reduction in tariffs across multiple sectors is expected to significantly improve Indian access to EU markets. At a time when US tariffs have placed severe pressure on Indian exports, expanded access to Europe is expected to provide a major boost. While exporters are jubilant, several domestic industries—where customs duties are set to be slashed—are apprehensive about the impact on local production. These concerns were reflected in the stock market soon after the deal was signed, as shares of several manufacturing companies came under selling pressure.