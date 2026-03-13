Nationwide LPG Cylinder Shortage Sparks Long Queues, Black Marketing: Govt. Says Not To Panic

Summary of this article
A severe LPG cylinder shortage has hit Delhi, Mumbai, and Goa, causing long queues and delivery delays of up to 25 days. Many families are now buying electric stoves as a backup.
The crisis has led to hoarding and black marketing. Cylinder prices have soared, with residents in Delhi paying between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000, and in Goa, the official rate has climbed to Rs 3,060.
Although the government claims to have increased production by 30% and urges against panic buying, consumers on the ground report no immediate relief and irregular supply of cylinders.
A severe shortage of cooking gas (LPG) cylinders has thrown normal life out of gear across the country. In the last few days, consumers in several cities have been facing long queues outside distributor offices, with many returning empty-handed.
The crisis has also led to a rise in black marketing and hoarding. Reports suggest that in many areas, cylinders are being sold at three to four times the original government rate. The sudden price hike has put a heavy burden on household budgets.
In the national capital, residents are struggling to manage their kitchens. BS Vohra, President, East Delhi Resident Welfare Association, explained the situation in his area. "Most of the buildings here use PNG and not LPG. The ones who use have complained that LPG cylinders are costing Rs 3000 and in some places even Rs 5000. We are buying electric stoves and even their supply is in shortage," he said.
Meanwhile, the situation in Goa is equally worrying. Housing societies are issuing urgent warnings to their residents. In a notice circulated to residents, Goa Estate Management Services highlighted the gravity of the issue. "Dear Residents, Due to the ongoing global situation, there's an acute shortage of gas cylinders in Goa. Vendors aren't issuing cylinders, and deliveries are delayed up to 25 days. The situation might worsen," the notice read.
The notice further advised residents to look for alternatives. "We advise all members to plan accordingly. Consider purchasing an induction plate as an alternative for cooking. We'll update you as the situation improves. Current stock is low, and we've ordered cylinders, but vendors aren't supplying. Kindly note that the cost per gas cylinder is Rs. 3,060/-. Take necessary precautions," it added.
Officials claim that supplies are being streamlined, but consumers on the ground report no immediate relief. With no sign of the queues shortening, many families are now turning to electric induction plates, leading to a sudden spike in demand for those appliances as well.
The situation is grim in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, where some residents said that they are buying electric stoves as alternatives as the queue and booking period for buying cylinders is too long. Reports showed. Residents of Kandivali East faced long queues and were seen outside gas agencies after deliveries were delayed in the area. Many residents who had already booked their cylinders said they had not received their refills for the past few days.
People waiting outside the distribution points said that vehicles carrying gas cylinders had not been arriving in the area regularly. This has left many families worried about their cooking needs.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned against attempts to spread panic about LPG availability and warned that strict action would be taken against black-marketing and hoarding. He urged state governments to strengthen monitoring mechanisms to prevent unscrupulous elements from exploiting the situation. “I request the state governments to enhance monitoring to stop black-marketers and hoarders in such times,” Modi said.
India’s LPG Capacity
According to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell, a data tracking cell under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, India consumed 3.08 crore metric tonnes of LPG from April 2025 to February 2026.
Between April 2025 and January 2026, India imported 1.87 crore metric tonnes of LPG. Most of the import from LPG is through the Strait of Hormuz. During the same period, Indian produced 1.06 crore metric tonnes of LPG. All of this is distributed throughout the 25,566 distribution centres in the country.
The government, in a press release, said that it imports about 60 per cent of its LPG consumption, out of which, about 90 per cent come through the Strait of Hormuz. It also urged consumers not to panic buy LPG cylinders, saying the supply situation remains under control and production has been ramped up to meet demand.
Speaking on the issue, Sujatha Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Petroleum Ministry, in a press briefing said LPG production has been increased by around 30% to ensure adequate availability across the country. She added that fuel supplies are being maintained and refineries have sufficient crude oil stocks, assuring that the government is closely monitoring the situation and taking steps to maintain stable supplies.