Raajneeti 2 In The Works: Prakash Jha Confirms Sequel Inspired By The Mahabharata

More than a decade after the success of Raajneeti, director Prakash Jha has confirmed that a sequel titled Raajneeti 2 is currently in the works. The filmmaker revealed in an interview with SCREEN that the project is in its pre-production phase and he is actively shaping the story. Much like the original film, the sequel will draw inspiration from Indian epics and mythological narratives.
Released in 2010, Raajneeti offered a modern political drama influenced by characters and themes from the Mahabharata. The film centred on power struggles, betrayal and ambition within a powerful political family, blending mythology with contemporary politics.
Mythological inspiration continues in the sequel
Speaking about the upcoming film, Jha said that the new story will once again borrow elements from epic literature. According to the director, several aspects of the narrative, including characters and key events, are being shaped by ideas drawn from Indian mythology.
He also revealed that he had previously explored a separate concept inspired by the Mahabharata character Draupadi. That project, tentatively titled Panchali, had been worked on earlier but has not yet moved forward.
Original cast and legacy of Raajneeti
The first film featured a strong ensemble including Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal and Manoj Bajpayee. Its layered storytelling and political themes made it both a commercial success and a widely discussed film.
While the director has confirmed that work on Raajneeti 2 has begun, casting details and production timelines have not yet been finalised. For now, the project remains in pre-production, with the release date expected to be announced once development progresses further.