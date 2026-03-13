Raajneeti 2 In The Works: Prakash Jha Confirms Sequel Inspired By The Mahabharata

Raajneeti 2 is officially in development, with director Prakash Jha confirming the sequel to the political drama Raajneeti.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Prakash Jha Confirms Raajneeti 2
Prakash Jha Confirms Raajneeti 2 Is In Pre-Production Stage Photo: IMDb
  • Director Prakash Jha has confirmed that Raajneeti 2 is currently in development.

  • The sequel will once again draw inspiration from the epic Mahabharata.

  • The project is in pre-production, with the release timeline yet to be announced.

More than a decade after the success of Raajneeti, director Prakash Jha has confirmed that a sequel titled Raajneeti 2 is currently in the works. The filmmaker revealed in an interview with SCREEN that the project is in its pre-production phase and he is actively shaping the story. Much like the original film, the sequel will draw inspiration from Indian epics and mythological narratives.

Released in 2010, Raajneeti offered a modern political drama influenced by characters and themes from the Mahabharata. The film centred on power struggles, betrayal and ambition within a powerful political family, blending mythology with contemporary politics.

Mythological inspiration continues in the sequel

Speaking about the upcoming film, Jha said that the new story will once again borrow elements from epic literature. According to the director, several aspects of the narrative, including characters and key events, are being shaped by ideas drawn from Indian mythology.

He also revealed that he had previously explored a separate concept inspired by the Mahabharata character Draupadi. That project, tentatively titled Panchali, had been worked on earlier but has not yet moved forward.

Original cast and legacy of Raajneeti

The first film featured a strong ensemble including Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal and Manoj Bajpayee. Its layered storytelling and political themes made it both a commercial success and a widely discussed film.

While the director has confirmed that work on Raajneeti 2 has begun, casting details and production timelines have not yet been finalised. For now, the project remains in pre-production, with the release date expected to be announced once development progresses further.

