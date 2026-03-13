Oscars 2026: Conan O’Brien Reveals Late Rob Reiner Will Receive A ‘Very Powerful’ Tribute At The 98th Academy Awards

Late filmmaker Rob Reiner will receive a special tribute at the 98th Academy Awards. Host Conan O’Brien has confirmed it.

Rob Reiner to receive tribute at Oscars 2026
  • Late filmmaker Rob Reiner will receive a special tribute at the 98th Academy Awards.

  • Host Conan O’Brien confirmed the tribute will be a "very powerful part" of the ceremony.

  • Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were killed in their Los Angeles home last year.

The 98th edition of the Academy Awards is set to take place this Sunday (March 15). Comedian and television personality Conan O'Brien will host the Oscars 2026 for the second consecutive year. Alongside the awards ceremony, the event will also feature musical performances and tribute segments.

The 98th Academy Awards will also include a special tribute to late filmmaker Rob Reiner, who passed away along with his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, in Los Angeles in December. O'Brien has confirmed the tribute will be an important part of the ceremony.

Oscars 2026 ‘In Memoriam’ Segment Extended After Painful Year Of Hollywood Losses

According to People, host Conan O'Brien was at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, March 12, where he, speaking about the tribute, told Extra that it's "hard to sum up."

"But it's going to be a very powerful part of the show," he added.

At a press conference on Wednesday, March 11, Oscars producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan said the "in memoriam" segment will be longer than previous ceremonies.

"I guess we can't really go into detail of what it's gonna be this year, but we really hope that it is a tribute that moves people and feels like it does the incredible people we've lost this year justice," Mullan stated.

About Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer's death

Rob Reiner, 78, was found dead alongside his wife, Michele Singer, 68, at their home in Los Angeles on Sunday (December 14).

Nick Reiner, the Reiners' son, was arrested the day after his parents’ deaths. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances. He has pleaded not guilty and has remained in custody without bail.

His next hearing is on April 29. He could face life imprisonment or the death penalty if convicted.

Oscars 2026 - All You Need To Know About The 98th Academy Awards
Oscars 2026: Where And Where To Watch, Nominations, Host, All You Need To Know About The 98th Academy Awards

Who was Rob Reiner?

Born on March 6, 1947, in the Bronx, New York, Reiner was the son of the comedy legend Carl Reiner and actress Estelle. He started his career in the 1960s and earned recognition for the TV sitcom All in the Family (1971), for which he bagged two Emmy Awards.

This Is Spinal Tap (1984), which he directed and also played on-screen director Marty DiBergi, was a huge success.

Stand By Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987), When Harry Met Sally (1989), Misery (1990) and A Few Good Men (1992), among others, are some of his notable works.

