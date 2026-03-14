Gladiator 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal's Historic Drama Online

Summary of this article
Gladiator 2 is available to watch online.
It was released in theaters in the United States on November 22, 2024.
Gladiator 2 stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington in pivotal roles.
Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2 was released in theaters in the United States on November 22, 2024. It premiered in Australia on October 30, 2024, and in the UK and India on November 15, 2024. Starring Paul Mescal in the lead role, the historical drama was available to purchase or rent on digital platforms (PVOD) on December 24, 2024. It is now available on leading OTT platforms.
Where to watch Gladiator 2 online
Gladiator 2 is available to stream on Prime Video & Netflix. You can watch it on rental on Apple TV and Zee5.
Gladiator 2 story
Gladiator is the story of Maximus, a Roman general betrayed by Emperor Commodus. He loses his family after being sold into slavery, and fights with courage and determination to get out of it. He dies at the end after killing Commodus in the Colosseum.
The sequel is set years after the events in the first film. It tells the story of Lucius, the son of Lucilla and Maximus. He is captured and forced into slavery in North Africa by Roman invaders led by General Acacius.
Lucius wants to live up to the legacy of his father Maximus, the legendary gladiator.
Lucius is in a vengeance mood and leaves no stone unturned to get rid of General Acacius.
Upon its theatrical release, the film was praised for its battle sequences, high-octane actions and grandeur apart from the performances.
Gladiator 2 Cast
Gladiator 2 stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Djimon Hounsou, May Calamawy, Peter Mensah, Matt Lucas and Alexander Karim, among others.
Gladiator 2 is written by David Franzoni, Peter Craig and David Scarpa and is produced by Lucy Fisher, David Franzoni, Michael Pruss, Ridley Scott and Douglas Wick under the banner of Scott Free Productions.
It received one nomination for Best Costume Design at the 97th Academy Awards.