Gladiator 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal's Historic Drama Online

Read when and where you can stream Gladiator 2 on OTT. The sequel stars Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal in the lead roles.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Gladiator 2 OTT
Gladiator 2 OTT release update Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gladiator 2 is available to watch online.

  • It was released in theaters in the United States on November 22, 2024.

  • Gladiator 2 stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington in pivotal roles.

Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2 was released in theaters in the United States on November 22, 2024. It premiered in Australia on October 30, 2024, and in the UK and India on November 15, 2024. Starring Paul Mescal in the lead role, the historical drama was available to purchase or rent on digital platforms (PVOD) on December 24, 2024. It is now available on leading OTT platforms.

Where to watch Gladiator 2 online

Gladiator 2 is available to stream on Prime Video & Netflix. You can watch it on rental on Apple TV and Zee5.

Karuppu Pulsar OTT release date - X
Karuppu Pulsar OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dinesh Starrer Fantasy Thriller Online

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Gladiator 2 story

Gladiator is the story of Maximus, a Roman general betrayed by Emperor Commodus. He loses his family after being sold into slavery, and fights with courage and determination to get out of it. He dies at the end after killing Commodus in the Colosseum. 

The sequel is set years after the events in the first film. It tells the story of Lucius, the son of Lucilla and Maximus. He is captured and forced into slavery in North Africa by Roman invaders led by General Acacius. 

Related Content
Karuppu Pulsar OTT release date - X
Karuppu Pulsar OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dinesh Starrer Fantasy Thriller Online
Pennu Case OTT release date out - X
Pennu Case OTT Release: Where To Watch Nikhila Vimal-Starrer Crime Comedy
New K-Drama Releases This Week - IMDb
New K-drama Releases This Week: 5 Korean Dramas Streaming On Netflix And Other OTT Platforms
Still - Focus Features
Hamnet Review | Jessie Buckley Is Shattering In Chloé Zhao’s Rich Grief-Soaked Drama
Related Content

Lucius wants to live up to the legacy of his father Maximus, the legendary gladiator.

Lucius is in a vengeance mood and leaves no stone unturned to get rid of General Acacius.

The epic Roman drama has themes of honour, power, legacy, revenge and destiny.

Upon its theatrical release, the film was praised for its battle sequences, high-octane actions and grandeur apart from the performances.

Pennu Case OTT release date out - X
Pennu Case OTT Release: Where To Watch Nikhila Vimal-Starrer Crime Comedy

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Gladiator 2 Cast

Gladiator 2 stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Djimon Hounsou, May Calamawy, Peter Mensah, Matt Lucas and Alexander Karim, among others.

Gladiator 2 is written by David Franzoni, Peter Craig and David Scarpa and is produced by Lucy Fisher, David Franzoni, Michael Pruss, Ridley Scott and Douglas Wick under the banner of Scott Free Productions. 

It received one nomination for Best Costume Design at the 97th Academy Awards.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Highlights, 2nd ODI: Maaz Sadaqat's All-Round Performance Help Green Shirts Level Series

  2. Who Is James Coles? The Most Expensive Player Of Inaugural Hundred Auction

  3. Rajiv Shukla Breaks Silence On BCCI’s Position Over Sunrisers Leeds Signing Abrar Ahmed

  4. Sunrisers Leeds' X Account Suspended Amid Backlash Over Purchase Of Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed In The Hundred

  5. The Hundred 2026 Auction: Full List Of Pakistani Players Sold And Unsold

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  2. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Linda Noskova Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

  4. Alexander Zverev Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 13, 2026 | War In West Asia: Ripples Felt In India Amid Growing Energy Crisis

  2. Study Finds More Women In India Playing Sport As Attitudes Towards Sportswomen Shift Gradually

  3. When Love Needs a Press Conference: The Real Kerala Story Featuring Monalisa Bhosle

  4. Nationwide LPG Cylinder Shortage Sparks Long Queues, Black Marketing: Govt. Says Not To Panic

  5. Barricades, Bulldozers In Uttam Nagar: Residents Say Holi Clash And Killing Wasn’t A Communal Dispute

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Futility Of Fury: War On Iran And The Illusion Of Strategic Victory

  2. Trump Tells G7 Iran ‘About to Surrender’ Amid War

  3. Iran Lists Three Conditions To End War With US And Israel

  4. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  5. Tensions In Strait Of Hormuz: The Hidden Economic Risk For India

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: US Strikes Iranian Military Sites On Kharg Island

  2. Weekly Horoscope For March 15–21, 2026: Relationship Insights And New Opportunities Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Pisces

  3. Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz

  4. US Bombs Military Targets on Iran's Kharg Island Oil Export Hub

  5. Ram Gopal Varma Confirms Sarkar 4, Shooting To Begin Next Month

  6. Countdown To Assam Polls: Tea Workers Get Land Deeds, But ₹351 Wage Manifesto Promise Not Fulfilled

  7. India Vs England Preview, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Final: IND Eye Home Glory Against ENG

  8. Anil Kapoor Reveals He Turned Down A Cameo Appearance In Dhurandhar 2: 'It's My Loss'