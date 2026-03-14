Gladiator 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal's Historic Drama Online

Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2 was released in theaters in the United States on November 22, 2024. It premiered in Australia on October 30, 2024, and in the UK and India on November 15, 2024. Starring Paul Mescal in the lead role, the historical drama was available to purchase or rent on digital platforms (PVOD) on December 24, 2024. It is now available on leading OTT platforms.