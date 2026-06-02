ED Raids Vedanta Group Premises In Mumbai, Delhi; Fresh Scrutiny On Anil Agarwal-Led Conglomerate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at Vedanta Group premises in Mumbai and Delhi as part of an investigation into alleged violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
Vedanta has said it is cooperating fully with investigators, while authorities continue examining foreign exchange transactions and related financial records.
The probe has renewed attention on past controversies involving the Anil Agarwal-led conglomerate, including environmental disputes and regulatory scrutiny surrounding some of its operations.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out search operations at premises linked to the Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group in Mumbai and Delhi as part of an investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
The searches are part of an ongoing probe into alleged foreign exchange violations, although authorities have not yet disclosed the exact nature of the transactions under scrutiny.
Vedanta confirmed the searches and said it was fully cooperating with investigators. The company stated that it was providing all information sought by the agency and remained committed to complying with applicable laws and regulations.
The development triggered investor concerns, with Vedanta shares witnessing a decline during trading after reports of the ED action emerged. Market participants are now closely watching the outcome of the investigation and any potential regulatory implications for the mining and metals giant.
FEMA Probe Puts Spotlight on Vedanta
According to reports, the ED's action is linked to a FEMA investigation involving foreign exchange transactions. Some reports suggest investigators are examining overseas financial dealings and payments linked to group entities, though officials have not provided details publicly. The searches were conducted across multiple offices connected to the conglomerate.
Vedanta is one of India's largest natural resources companies with interests spanning zinc, aluminium, copper, iron ore, oil and gas, and power generation. The group has been pursuing a major restructuring and demerger plan aimed at simplifying its business structure and reducing debt.
Earlier Controversies Linked to Vedanta
The latest probe revives attention on several controversies that have surrounded Vedanta over the years. The most prominent was the Sterlite Copper plant dispute in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, where environmental concerns sparked massive protests in 2018. The agitation culminated in police firing that left 13 people dead, bringing the company under intense public and political scrutiny.
Vedanta has also faced criticism over environmental and community-related issues, including allegations linked to mining operations in Odisha and pollution concerns at certain industrial facilities. International investors and advocacy groups have, at different times, raised questions over the group's environmental and social governance practices.
What Happens Next?
At present, the ED's searches are part of an investigation and do not amount to a finding of wrongdoing.
The agency is expected to examine financial records, foreign exchange transactions and related documents before deciding whether any FEMA violations have occurred. Until then, the probe is likely to keep regulatory and investor attention firmly focused on the Vedanta Group and its chairman, Anil Agarwal.