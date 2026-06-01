India-US Trade Deal Nears Completion As Piyush Goyal Says ‘All Major Points Settled’

Key Issues Resolved in India-US Trade Negotiations

Speaking ahead of a fresh round of trade discussions in New Delhi, Goyal said that negotiators have largely resolved the major concerns that had delayed progress on the agreement. Officials from both nations are expected to continue talks between June 2 and June 4 to iron out a few remaining details before the deal is formally announced. The first tranche is likely to focus on tariff structures, market access, customs facilitation, and investment-related measures.