India-US Trade Deal Nears Completion As Piyush Goyal Says ‘All Major Points Settled’

India and the US are close to finalizing the first tranche of their trade agreement, with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal stating that most major issues have been resolved.
Ongoing discussions focus on tariffs, market access, customs procedures, and investment-related measures.
The deal is expected to strengthen bilateral trade, boost economic cooperation, and lay the foundation for a broader future trade partnership.
India and the United States are on the verge of finalizing the first tranche of a long-awaited bilateral trade agreement, with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirming that “all major points” between the two sides have been settled.
The announcement marks a significant step forward in strengthening economic ties between the world’s two largest democracies and is expected to boost trade, investment, and market access opportunities for businesses in both countries.
Key Issues Resolved in India-US Trade Negotiations
Speaking ahead of a fresh round of trade discussions in New Delhi, Goyal said that negotiators have largely resolved the major concerns that had delayed progress on the agreement. Officials from both nations are expected to continue talks between June 2 and June 4 to iron out a few remaining details before the deal is formally announced. The first tranche is likely to focus on tariff structures, market access, customs facilitation, and investment-related measures.
The negotiations come at a time when both countries are seeking to deepen economic cooperation and diversify supply chains amid evolving global trade dynamics. Trade experts believe the agreement could provide a framework for broader economic collaboration in the coming years.
Tariff Discussions Remain a Crucial Focus
One of the central aspects of the negotiations involves tariff-related issues. Reports indicate that India is seeking a competitive tariff structure that would enhance its manufacturing exports and improve access to the American market.
Discussions have also included relief from certain US trade measures and mechanisms to ensure balanced trade benefits for both sides.
Strategic Importance for India and the US
The proposed agreement is expected to strengthen bilateral trade relations and reinforce the strategic partnership between India and the US.
A successful first tranche could pave the way for a broader comprehensive trade pact in the future. With most major hurdles reportedly resolved, both governments appear optimistic about concluding the initial phase of the deal in the coming weeks.