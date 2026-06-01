USA Vs Senegal, International Friendly: USNMT Clinch Victory In Five-Goal Thriller In Charlotte
Christian Pulisic ended a five-month scoring drought for club and country with his first international goal since November 2024, Folarin Balogun broke a second-half tie and the United States beat Senegal 3-2 Sunday in the Americans’ next-to-last World Cup warmup match. Pulisic set up Sergiño Dest’s opener in the seventh minute, then made it 2-0 off a Ricardo Pepi pass in the 20th. Pulisic took a touch, rounded goalkeeper Mory Diaw and slotted into an open net from a tight angle for his 33rd goal in 85 international appearances. The top American player, Pulisic had finished his AC Milan season scoreless in a career-high 19 club games since Dec. 28 and was without a goal in eight straight U.S. matches. Pulisic ran to a corner flag, dropped to his knees and repeatedly pumped his fists.
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