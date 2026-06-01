USA Vs Senegal, International Friendly: USNMT Clinch Victory In Five-Goal Thriller In Charlotte

Christian Pulisic ended a five-month scoring drought for club and country with his first international goal since November 2024, Folarin Balogun broke a second-half tie and the United States beat Senegal 3-2 Sunday in the Americans’ next-to-last World Cup warmup match. Pulisic set up Sergiño Dest’s opener in the seventh minute, then made it 2-0 off a Ricardo Pepi pass in the 20th. Pulisic took a touch, rounded goalkeeper Mory Diaw and slotted into an open net from a tight angle for his 33rd goal in 85 international appearances. The top American player, Pulisic had finished his AC Milan season scoreless in a career-high 19 club games since Dec. 28 and was without a goal in eight straight U.S. matches. Pulisic ran to a corner flag, dropped to his knees and repeatedly pumped his fists.

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FIFA International Friendly: USA Vs Senegal
United States forward Ricardo Pepi, top left, has a shot blocked by Senegal defender Abdoulaye Seck (4) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Charlotte, N.C. | Photo: AP/Scott Kinser
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FIFA International Friendly: Senegal vs USA
United States forward Christian Pulisic (10) shoots past Senegal forward Cherif Ndiaye (23) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Charlotte, N.C. | Photo: AP/Scott Kinser
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FIFA International Friendly Match: USA Vs Senegal
United States forward Christian Pulisic (10) celebrates with midfielder Sebastian Berhalter (14) after scoring in the first half against Senegal in an international friendly soccer in Charlotte, N.C. | Photo: AP/Scott Kinser
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FIFA International Friendly Match: Senegal vs USA
United States forward Ricardo Pepi, front left, is grabbed by Senegal defender Mamadou Sarr (2) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Charlotte, N.C. | Photo: AP/Scott Kinser
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FIFA International Friendly Soccer Match: USA Vs Senegal
Senegal defender Cherif Ndiaye (12) loses his footing against United States defender Auston Trusty, right, and forward Max Arfsten (18) during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in Charlotte, N.C. | Photo: AP/Scott Kinser
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FIFA International Friendly Soccer Match: Senegal vs USA
United States defender Sergino Dest (2) celebrates after a goal against Senegal during the first half of an international friendly soccer in Charlotte, N.C. | Photo: AP/Scott Kinser
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International Friendly Soccer Match: USA Vs Senegal
Senegal forward Sadio Mané (10) scores against United States defender Miles Robinson, bottom, during the second half of an international friendly soccer in Charlotte, N.C. | Photo: AP/Scott Kinser
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US Senegal Soccer
Senegal midfielder Bara Ndiaye, left, and United States midfielder Giovanni Reyna (7) head the ball during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Charlotte, N.C. | Photo: AP/Scott Kinser
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International Friendly Soccer Match: Senegal vs USA
Senegal defender Mamadou Sarr (2) trips up United States midfielder Giovanni Reyna, right, during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Charlotte, N.C. | Photo: AP/Scott Kinser
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Senegal US Soccer
Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson (11) breaks free past United States midfielder Cristian Roldan (15) during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in Charlotte, N.C. | Photo: AP/Scott Kinser
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