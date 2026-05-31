Bengaluru East Corporation Seizes Six Vehicles For Illegal Dumping Of Waste Along Riverbank

The Bengaluru East Corporation seized six vehicles involved in illegal dumping of waste along a riverbank in the city.
Police have registered an FIR against the accused following complaints of environmental violations and pollution of the water body.
The action is part of a larger campaign by civic authorities to stop rampant illegal waste dumping and protect Bengaluru’s lakes and rivers.
In a firm crackdown on illegal waste dumping, the Bengaluru East Corporation (BBMP) seized six vehicles that were allegedly dumping construction debris and other waste along a riverbank in the eastern part of the city.
According to officials, the vehicles were caught red-handed while unloading waste near the river, causing severe pollution and environmental damage. The seized vehicles include tipper lorries and smaller transport vehicles.
The BBMP East Zone officials have registered a case and handed it over to the police, leading to the registration of an FIR against the accused persons. Authorities said repeated warnings had been issued earlier, but the offenders continued with the illegal activity.
Civic officials highlighted that such illegal dumping is severely affecting the city’s water bodies, leading to pollution, blockage of water flow, and damage to the ecosystem. The drive is part of a special initiative by the BBMP to identify and penalise habitual offenders involved in waste mafia activities.
Senior BBMP officials warned that strict action, including heavy fines and vehicle seizures, will continue across all zones to maintain cleanliness and protect the environment. They also appealed to citizens to report cases of illegal waste dumping.
This latest action comes amid growing public pressure on the civic body to tackle the garbage crisis and protect Bengaluru’s fragile lake and river ecosystem. Further investigation is underway to identify the larger network behind the illegal dumping racket.