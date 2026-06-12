Awarapan 2: Shabana Azmi Joins Emraan Hashmi's Sequel As Powerful Villain Nafisa

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Awarapan 2 has added a powerful new force to its cast. Shabana Azmi will play Nafisa, a formidable antagonist whose arrival is expected to alter Emraan Hashmi's journey in the highly anticipated sequel.

Awarapan 2
Awarapan 2 Casts Shabana Azmi As Antagonist Nafisa Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Shabana Azmi joins Awarapan 2 as powerful antagonist Nafisa.

  • Nafisa's arrival reportedly changes Shivam's journey in unexpected ways.

  • Awarapan 2 reunites fans with Emraan Hashmi's iconic character.

Awarapan 2 has found its antagonist. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has officially joined the Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani starrer, stepping into the role of Nafisa, a character described as a powerful and influential figure whose presence will dramatically alter the course of the story. The casting announcement adds another layer of intrigue to the sequel, which has already generated significant buzz among fans of the 2007 cult favourite.

Producer Vishesh Bhatt confirmed that Shabana would play Nafisa, a character who occupies a significant place within the film's criminal underworld and shares a direct connection with Shivam, played by Emraan Hashmi.

Shabana Azmi's Nafisa brings a new dynamic to Awarapan 2

According to the makers, writer Bilal Siddiqui initially conceived the role as a quietly commanding figure operating within the criminal ecosystem. As development progressed, the character underwent a major transformation when the decision was made to reimagine the role as a woman.

This creative shift resulted in the birth of Nafisa, a character designed to carry both emotional depth and narrative weight. Her entry is expected to influence Shivam's journey in unexpected ways while raising the stakes of the story.

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Vishesh Bhatt on casting Shabana Azmi in Awarapan 2

Shabana Azmi officially came on board the project on her birthday in September 2025. According to Vishesh Bhatt, the role felt destined for the veteran actor from the very beginning.

It was stated by Bhatt that Nafisa could only have been portrayed by Shabana Azmi because of the unique authority, power and screen presence she brings to the role. He also shared that her arrival helped everything fall into place creatively.

The film reunites audiences with Emraan Hashmi's Shivam while introducing new dynamics through its expanded cast. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, the sequel also stars Disha Patani in a role that remains under wraps.

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The big-screen return of the franchise is scheduled for August 14, 2026, nearly two decades after the original film's release.

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