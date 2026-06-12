Awarapan 2: Shabana Azmi Joins Emraan Hashmi's Sequel As Powerful Villain Nafisa

Awarapan 2 has found its antagonist. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has officially joined the Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani starrer, stepping into the role of Nafisa, a character described as a powerful and influential figure whose presence will dramatically alter the course of the story. The casting announcement adds another layer of intrigue to the sequel, which has already generated significant buzz among fans of the 2007 cult favourite.