Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Day 4: Suriya's Family Drama Emerges The Year's Third-Highest Tamil Grosser

Vishwanath And Sons, the latest Suriya-starrer, has become the third-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026, overtaking Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Thaai Kizhavi. As per the latest box office figures culled from Sacnilk, it has collected an estimated Rs 65.65 crore nett (gross minus taxes) in India in four days, with India gross at 75.88 crore. With its strong opening run, the film has entered the top three Tamil grossers of 2026.