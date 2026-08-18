Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Day 4: Suriya's Family Drama Emerges The Year's Third-Highest Tamil Grosser

Vishwanath And Sons has become the third-highest grossing Tamil film of the year.
The film is headlined by Suriya.
It has reached Rs 65 crore net at the India box office.
Vishwanath And Sons, the latest Suriya-starrer, has become the third-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026, overtaking Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Thaai Kizhavi. As per the latest box office figures culled from Sacnilk, it has collected an estimated Rs 65.65 crore nett (gross minus taxes) in India in four days, with India gross at 75.88 crore. With its strong opening run, the film has entered the top three Tamil grossers of 2026.
Vishwanath and Sons Day 4 Occupancy
Vishwanath And Sons has surpassed the crucial Monday test after earning an estimated Rs 7.50 crore nett in India on Day 4. The collection signals a 63.5 per cent drop from the previous day’s Rs 20.55 crore. Based on Sacnilk, the Tamil version contributed Rs 1.49 crore Live on Day 4. It was screened across 1,637 shows and recorded 21.0% occupancy. The Telugu version collected Rs 1.16 crore Live from 1,008 shows, registering 29.0% occupancy.
The film had kicked off in India with a net collection of Rs 15.35 crore on its first Friday from 5,034 shows, recording 42.2% occupancy.
The film has also achieved a sizeable overseas contribution. According to Sacnilk, the family drama reaped Rs 2 crore from overseas markets on Day 4. The total overseas gross collection now stands at Rs 45 crore.
With its India gross at Rs 75.88 crore and overseas gross at Rs 45 crore, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 120.88 crore after four days.
Directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath & Sons is a Tamil-Telugu family drama that is led by Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, an international pistol shooter who is determined to keep pursuing his sports career even though he is older and has family duties. The film also features Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon and Radhika Sarathkumar in important roles.