Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Day 3: Suriya’s Film Surpasses ₹100 Crore Worldwide

Vishwanath And Sons crosses ₹110 crore worldwide within three days.
Suriya’s film has already surpassed Retro in worldwide collections.
Karuppu remains Suriya’s highest-grossing film at ₹300 crore worldwide.
Vishwanath And Sons worldwide box office day 3 collections have kept the Suriya and Mamitha Baiju-starrer on a strong run after its release. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film has already crossed the ₹100 crore mark globally, making it the fastest Suriya film to reach the milestone.
Vishwanath And Sons worldwide box office collection
According to trade website Sacnilk, Vishwanath And Sons has collected ₹58.15 crore net in India so far, while its worldwide gross has reached ₹110.22 crore. The film had crossed ₹100 crore worldwide within just two days, according to an announcement shared by its production house Sithara Entertainments.
The banner celebrated the milestone by writing that Vishwanath And Sons had crossed ₹100 crore in two days and was running successfully in cinemas.
The film saw some decline in its India collections on Sunday, but its overall weekend performance has remained strong. It has also overtaken Suriya’s Retro, which earned ₹35 crore net in India and ₹59.21 crore worldwide in its first three days.
Suriya’s latest film races ahead
Despite its strong start, Vishwanath And Sons is still behind Suriya’s recent blockbuster Karuppu. RJ Balaji’s film, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, had collected ₹68 crore net in India and ₹121.75 crore worldwide in three days.
Karuppu remains Suriya’s highest-grossing film with a reported ₹300 crore worldwide haul. With weekdays expected to bring a dip in collections, it remains to be seen whether Vishwanath And Sons can challenge that record.
About Vishwanath And Sons
Directed by Lucky Baskhar and Vaathi fame Venky Atluri, the film is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Suriya and Mamitha Baiju lead the cast, with Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key roles.
The story follows industrialist Sanjay Vishwanath, who has a child through surrogacy to fulfil his mother’s wish. When his son faces a medical emergency, he turns to the surrogate mother Maddy for help. Their relationship gradually develops into romance despite a 20-year age gap.
Released in Tamil and Telugu, the film has performed better in Tamil and is currently the third-highest-grossing Tamil film of the year.