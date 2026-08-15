Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Day 1: Suriya's Film Opens At Rs 15.5 Crore

Vishwanath & Sons has scored an impressive start at the box office.
Suriya's new film might have began well at the box office but lags behind his previous, Karuppu.
Vishwanath & Sons is directed by Venky Atluri.
Suriya's new film, Vishwanath & Sons, has opened strong at the box office, but doesn't promise to echo the peaks of his earlier superhit, Karuppu. According to According to the trade website Sacnilk, Vishwanath and Sons collected Rs 15.5 crore net in India on its opening day. The film witnessed an occupancy of 41.38% at 5034 shows. The film has been criticised for its predictability and recurring dips, which harm an otherwise endearing appeal. While its gross collection stands at Rs 17.51 crore. Overseas, the film has grossed Rs 10 crore, taking its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 27.51 crore.
The opening arrives after heightened anticipation surrounding Suriya’s return to the big screen following the success of Karuppu. Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu became a major commercial success earlier this year and eventually strode past the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide, consecrated as Suriya’s highest-grossing film at the time.
Directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath & Sons is led by Suriya, starring as Sanjay Vishwanath, an international pistol shooter navigating relationships, romance and family dynamics. When his son has a medical emergency, he’s forced to contact the young surrogate mother, Maddy, played by Mamitha Baiju. The film also features Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in prominent roles.
Vishwanath & Sons was interestingly not the first story that Atluri narrated to Suriya. Before approaching the actor with the family entertainer, the Vaathi filmmaker had pitched another story to him, which Suriya rejected The actor eventually went on to choose Vishwanath & Sons.
While the major chunk of the collection naturally came from the Tamil version (Rs 9.15 crore), the Telugu audience have also welcome and celebrated the film, registering Rs 6 crore in revenue The film’s pre-release business had also reportedly crossed Rs 200 crore, while advance bookings had surpassed Rs 7 crore ahead of its theatrical release. This sharpened expectations for a substantial opening and a strong weekend performance.
The film has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography handled by Nimish Ravi and editing by Naveen Nooli.