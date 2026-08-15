Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Day 1: Suriya's Film Opens At Rs 15.5 Crore

Suriya's new film, Vishwanath & Sons, has opened strong at the box office, but doesn't promise to echo the peaks of his earlier superhit, Karuppu. According to According to the trade website Sacnilk, Vishwanath and Sons collected Rs 15.5 crore net in India on its opening day. The film witnessed an occupancy of 41.38% at 5034 shows. The film has been criticised for its predictability and recurring dips, which harm an otherwise endearing appeal. While its gross collection stands at Rs 17.51 crore. Overseas, the film has grossed Rs 10 crore, taking its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 27.51 crore.