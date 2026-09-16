Bigg Boss Tamil 10 Row: Vijay Sethupathi’s Remarks On Leadership Spark Speculation Involving CM Vijay; Channel Clarifies

Channel's clarification on Vijay Sethupathi's remarks

The channel said the show’s content should be viewed only within the programme’s entertainment context. The statement read: “The situations, conversations, expressions and interactions featured in the programme form part of its evolving narrative and are to be understood in the context in which they occur within the show. No reference or expression in the programme should be construed as representing, endorsing or commenting upon any person, organisation, institution, ideology or circumstance outside the context of the programme. Any interpretation or association beyond the programme and its intended entertainment context is neither intended nor endorsed.”