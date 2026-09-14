Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Dethrones Lokah Chapter 1 As Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film Of All Time

Girish AD’s Malayalam film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has moved ahead of Dominic Arun’s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (2025) to stand as Malayalam cinema’s highest-grossing film ever. The Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju-led romantic comedy hit the ₹300 crore mark on day 24 in theatres and is still pulling in crowds as it approaches a month on release.