Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Dethrones Lokah Chapter 1 As Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film Of All Time

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit surpassed Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.
The film crossed the prestigious ₹300 crore mark on day 24 of its theatrical run, outperforming Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra's 45-day timeline.
With a collection of ₹131 crore in Keralam, Nivin Pauly's film established the record for the highest box-office collection in the home state.
Girish AD’s Malayalam film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has moved ahead of Dominic Arun’s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (2025) to stand as Malayalam cinema’s highest-grossing film ever. The Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju-led romantic comedy hit the ₹300 crore mark on day 24 in theatres and is still pulling in crowds as it approaches a month on release.
That changes the box-office order in Malayalam cinema. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (2025), starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, had held the record less than a year ago and was the first Malayalam title to cross ₹300 crore.
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has also taken the crown in Keralam, helped by a Kerala total of ₹131 crore. Its daily take has stayed above ₹2.3 crore every day so far.
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit box office milestones
On Day 24, Nivin Pauly-starrer raked in ₹4.60 net across 1,501 shows. This brings total India gross collections to ₹170.95 crore and total India net collections to ₹146.40 crore.
The worldwide gross collection stands at ₹304.95 crore in 24 days. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra wrapped its theatrical run at ₹301.41 crore.
On Day 24, it showed 63 per cent occupancy. On the same day, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra posted ₹4.10 crore from 1,726 shows at 51.2 per cent occupancy.
Keralam has been its biggest market. With ₹131 crore from the state, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit now holds the record for the highest Malayalam film collection in the state.
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra was made on a reported budget of ₹30 crore and needed about 45 days to get beyond ₹300 crore. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which was reportedly made for ₹25 crore, reached the milestone in just 24 days.
Alongside Pauly and Baiju, the film also starred Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt, Roshan Shanavas and Shyam Mohan. Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil and Syam Pushkaran for Bhavana Studios backed the project.
Vishnu Vijay handled the music, Ajmal Sabu was the cinematographer and Akash Joseph Varghese handled the editing.