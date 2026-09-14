RamBola: Hanuman Ansh Director And Mahaveer Jain Films Announce Tulsidas Biopic

Mahaveer Jain Films and writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi have announced their upcoming devotional biopic titled RamBola.
The film chronicles the life, spiritual transformation, and enduring cultural legacy of Mahakavi Goswami Tulsidas.
Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the feature is produced by Mahaveer Jain, Vishal Chaturvedi, Amit Upadhyay, and Raghuvendra Singh.
Mahakavi Goswami Tulsidas is heading to the big screen. Production house Mahaveer Jain Films has partnered with Hanuman Ansh writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi for RamBola, an upcoming feature on the revered spiritual figure and poet.
Chaturvedi will write and direct the film.
About RamBola
On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers announced the film with a poster.
RamBola chronicles the extraordinary journey of the 16th-century poet and saint, Mahakavi Goswami Tulsidas, whose words and devotion continue to shape Bharatiya culture and literature. The makers are positioning the film as a devotional biopic built around his life and legacy.
The poet remains deeply revered across Bharat. Through his enduring verses and spiritual piety, Tulsidas shaped Bharatiya literature while leaving a lasting mark on the country's cultural heritage.
The project captures an enduring spiritual path. The filmmakers aim to portray the revered Sant's evolution, grounded in Sanatan values and deep faith that still motivate audiences today.
Chaturvedi is currently basking in the success of Hanuman Ansh, the biopic on Neem Karoli Baba. The project is conceived as a trilogy and makers are planning for the sequel after the box office success of its first instalment.
Made on a budget of ₹2 crore, the devotional film has crossed the ₹200 crore mark in India, leaving behind films like Toxic, Mirzapur The Movie and recently released Haiwaan.
Mahaveer Jain Films' upcoming projects include Mrigdeep Singh Lamba’s Naagzilla starring Kartik Aaryan and Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, alongside White.
White is described as a story inspired by an event involving global spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and stars Vikrant Massey.