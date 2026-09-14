Brighton Run Riot As Coventry Suffer 5-0 Premier League Humiliation

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Coventry City’s nightmare Premier League return deepened as Brighton & Hove Albion cruised to a 5-0 victory at the Coventry Building Society Arena. The hosts showed promise early on, with Bart Verbruggen denying Jack Rudoni and Frank Onyeka, but Brighton broke through in the 35th minute when Charalampos Kostoulas finished from Pascal Groß’s headed pass. Malick Yalcouyé doubled the advantage six minutes after the restart before Coventry’s hopes suffered another blow when Taiwo Awoniyi was sent off for violent conduct after catching Maxim De Cuyper with an elbow. Groß converted a 70th-minute penalty to make it 3-0, before captain Lewis Dunk produced a stunning long-range strike. Yasin Ayari completed the rout in stoppage time as Brighton moved up to fourth, while Coventry remained bottom without a point or goal after four matches.

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Coventry City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League soccer highlights
Coventry City's Victor Torp, centre, applauds the fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Coventry City and Brighton and Hove Albion in Coventry, England, Sunday Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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Coventry City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League soccer highlights-Frank Lampard
Coventry City head coach Frank Lampard applauds the fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Coventry City and Brighton and Hove Albion in Coventry, England, Sunday Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
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Coventry City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League soccer highlights-Lewis Dunk
Brighton and Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Coventry City and Brighton and Hove Albion in Coventry, England, Sunday Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
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Coventry City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League soccer highlights-Pascal Gross
Brighton and Hove Albion's Pascal Gross scores their side's third goal of the game from a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Coventry City and Brighton and Hove Albion in Coventry, England, Sunday Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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Coventry City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League soccer highlights-Taiwo Awoniyi
Coventry City's Taiwo Awoniyi, right, remonstrates with referee Tony Harrington after being shown a red card during during the English Premier League soccer match between Coventry City and Brighton and Hove Albion in Coventry, England, Sunday Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
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Coventry City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League soccer highlights-Malick Yalcouye
Brighton and Hove Albion's Malick Yalcouye, right, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Coventry City and Brighton and Hove Albion in Coventry, England, Sunday Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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Coventry City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League soccer highlights-Taiwo Awoniyi
Coventry City's Taiwo Awoniyi heads the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Coventry City and Brighton and Hove Albion in Coventry, England, Sunday Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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Coventry City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League soccer highlights-
Brighton and Hove Albion's Charalampos Kostoulas scores their side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Coventry City and Brighton and Hove Albion in Coventry, England, Sunday Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
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Coventry City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League soccer highlights-Charalampos Kostoulas
Brighton and Hove Albion's Charalampos Kostoulas celebrates scoring their side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Coventry City and Brighton and Hove Albion in Coventry, England, Sunday Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
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Coventry City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League soccer highlights-Matt Grimes
Coventry City's Matt Grimes, left, and Brighton and Hove Albion's Ferdi Kadioglu challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Coventry City and Brighton and Hove Albion in Coventry, England, Sunday Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

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