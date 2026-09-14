Brighton Run Riot As Coventry Suffer 5-0 Premier League Humiliation

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 14 September 2026 2:32 pm

Coventry City’s nightmare Premier League return deepened as Brighton & Hove Albion cruised to a 5-0 victory at the Coventry Building Society Arena. The hosts showed promise early on, with Bart Verbruggen denying Jack Rudoni and Frank Onyeka, but Brighton broke through in the 35th minute when Charalampos Kostoulas finished from Pascal Groß’s headed pass. Malick Yalcouyé doubled the advantage six minutes after the restart before Coventry’s hopes suffered another blow when Taiwo Awoniyi was sent off for violent conduct after catching Maxim De Cuyper with an elbow. Groß converted a 70th-minute penalty to make it 3-0, before captain Lewis Dunk produced a stunning long-range strike. Yasin Ayari completed the rout in stoppage time as Brighton moved up to fourth, while Coventry remained bottom without a point or goal after four matches.