India Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: Preview, When And Where To Watch

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I will be played in New Delhi on September 15
Fans in India can watch the match live on FanCode app with an active subscription
The India-Afghanistan clash will begin at 7:30 PM IST
After the victory in the 1st T20I of the recently started 3-match T20 series, India will be hoping to clinch the series when Afghanistan hosts them for the 2nd T20 in a few days at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Despite all the matches happening in India, Afghanistan are the hosts of this series.
Team Blue barely broke a sweat as they dashed to victory in the series opener. After winning the toss, Indian captain Shreyas Iyer decided to bowl first, knowing that his team his capable of chasing any target.
Batting first, Afghanistan didn’t get off to a great start, losing their opener, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, for a duck. Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal got off to decent starts, but they were soon back in the pavilion for early double-digits.
Wickets kept falling after that, with Gulbadin Naib and Rasooli both returning early to the dugout, unable to withstand India’s spin attack. But Afghanistan’s middle-order stuck around, playing some great shots and stabilising their innings.
Omarzai anchored the innings, with experienced Mohammad Nabi chipping in with a well-made 33. But he soon fell prey to Arshdeep Singh, who also quickly dismissed the next batsman on the crease, Rashid Khan. Noor Ahmad couldn’t open his account. Omarzai and Mujeeb Ur Rahman stood till the end, taking the score to 156 in 20 overs.
Afghans thought they had made a fighting total but didn’t know what was in store for them. Indian openers, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, started well, but Omarzai, who worked his magic with the bat, did the trick with the ball too and took the wicket of Samson.
But that would be the only wicket that India would lose for some overs. Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan took the match away from the home team, with the southpaw taking advantage of Arun Jaitely Stadium’s small boundaries and smashing Afghanistan bowlers around.
He scored a brilliant knock of 82 off just 32 balls, with Ishan Kishan also contributing from his end, scoring 42 off 33. But those two batsmen soon fell prey to Mohammad Nabi, but they had already done their job. Captain Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Verma took India across the finish line, giving the Team Blue another victory over Afghanistan. India could clinch the series with a win in the 2nd T20I.
All You Need To Know About India Vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I
When And Where Will The India Vs Afghanistan 2ND T20I Take Place?
The 2nd T20I match between India and Afghanistan will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, 15th September.
What Time Will The India Vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Begin?
The 2nd T20I between India and Afghanistan is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast The India Vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I?
The 2nd T20I between India And Afghanistan will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network’s television channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch India Vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Online In India?
The 2nd T20I between India and Afghanistan will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website from 7:30 PM onwards.
Predicted Starting XI
India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Fazal Haq Farooqi.