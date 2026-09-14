India Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: Preview, When And Where To Watch

He scored a brilliant knock of 82 off just 32 balls, with Ishan Kishan also contributing from his end, scoring 42 off 33. But those two batsmen soon fell prey to Mohammad Nabi, but they had already done their job. Captain Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Verma took India across the finish line, giving the Team Blue another victory over Afghanistan. India could clinch the series with a win in the 2nd T20I.