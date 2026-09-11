Indonesia Seeks Repatriation Of Rescued Baby Orangutans Found In Odisha

Indonesia is working to bring back five baby orangutans found in Odisha after forest department officers spotted them during a patrol in Balasore district on September 8. Indian agencies are also examining a suspected international wildlife trafficking network. The animals were found in the Jaleswar range and later moved to Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar, where they are in quarantine, the Times of India reported, citing PTI and Indonesian officials. Zoo authorities later described them as six months to one year old, though the earlier report said they were believed to be between one and 1.5 years old.