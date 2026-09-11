Imam-Ul-Haq Gets Captaincy Boost Amid Reports Of Possible Two-Year Ban

Imam-ul-Haq has been named OGDCL captain for the 2026 President’s Trophy amid ongoing uncertainty over his future
Reports have suggested a possible two-year ban, but the PCB has not officially announced any suspension
Imam’s domestic assignment gives him a chance to stay match-ready while the PCB’s inquiry continues
Imam-ul-Haq has been handed a fresh domestic responsibility despite the growing uncertainty surrounding his immediate future in Pakistan cricket. The left-handed opener has been named captain of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) for the 2026 President’s Trophy, Pakistan’s premier first-class domestic competition.
The appointment comes at a particularly delicate time for Imam. He was among seven players released from Pakistan’s Test squad following the heavy defeat to England at Lord’s, after which the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) began examining disciplinary and conduct-related matters.
The President’s Trophy begins on September 12, with OGDCL scheduled to face Pakistan Television (PTV) at Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad. The tournament will also feature other prominent Pakistan players, including Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Imam’s captaincy comes amid serious scrutiny
Imam’s domestic return comes while questions remain over the calf injury that ruled him out of the Lord’s Test. The PCB confirmed that scans showed a low-grade strain after he was injured while fielding on the opening day. However, concerns were subsequently raised over whether the injury had been exaggerated or misrepresented.
The controversy has revived an earlier 2025 episode involving Imam during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand. Reports said a previous PCB inquiry had recommended disciplinary action after finding that he had allegedly fabricated, exaggerated or misrepresented an injury. No ban was ultimately imposed at the time.
More recently, the PCB confirmed that it had opened an internal disciplinary inquiry into reports concerning player conduct, while cautioning against treating unverified claims as established facts.
Two-year ban reports add another layer
Reports have suggested that Imam could face a suspension of up to two years if the PCB investigation finds him guilty of misconduct. However, no such ban has been officially announced, and the investigation remains ongoing.
The situation has also moved beyond the injury controversy. Imam and former Pakistan white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan were reportedly questioned by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) over an investigation into alleged dressing-room leaks during the England series. Both players have sought additional time to submit their responses, according to reports.
Against that backdrop, Imam’s appointment as OGDCL captain is significant. It gives the opener an immediate opportunity to remain active in competitive red-ball cricket while the PCB determines his disciplinary and international future. For now, however, his participation in domestic cricket should not be interpreted as confirmation that the reported ban has been ruled out.