Team India Hit By Support Staff Exit As Kamlesh Jain Resigns From Physio Role

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Published at:

India men’s team physio Kamlesh Jain has resigned after four years with the national setup. His New Zealand tour could be his final assignment before leaving the BCCI role

image Prefer on Google
India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI cricket at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium-Shubman Gill
A physio puts cold towel around the neck of India's captain Shubman Gill as a teammate stands with an umbrella to beat the heat during the second ODI cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Summary of this article

  • India men’s team physio Kamlesh Jain has resigned after joining the setup in June 2022

  • Jain is serving a three-month notice period and awaits formal release from the BCCI

  • India’s New Zealand tour could be his final assignment unless the board relieves him earlier

India’s men’s cricket team is set for another change in its support staff, with head physiotherapist Kamlesh Jain submitting his resignation to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Jain, who joined the national setup in June 2022, is currently serving his three-month notice period and is awaiting formal release from the board.

His departure comes at a time when India’s medical and fitness setup has faced increased attention following a series of injury concerns involving several players. Recent reports have indicated that the BCCI and team management had raised questions over recurring fitness issues and player breakdowns.

Why Kamlesh Jain is leaving Team India

Jain’s decision is understood to be linked primarily to the extensive travel demands associated with the national team role. A source cited by Cricbuzz said Jain has enjoyed his four-and-a-half-year association with India but wants to move away from constant travel while managing responsibilities with a young family.

The Chennai-based physiotherapist previously spent nearly a decade with Kolkata Knight Riders, progressing from assistant physiotherapist to head physio before moving into the India role. He replaced Nitin Patel in the national setup in 2022.

Jain’s exit also comes amid a broader reshuffle of India’s support staff. Fielding coach T Dilip and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate have also recently moved on from their roles.

Related Content
Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal in action against IRE-W. - X/BCCIWomen
India Have Never Lost A T20I Series Against West Indies At Home - | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
In a big move Hardik Pandya shifts from Mumbai to Bengaluru to make BCCI COE's his permanent training base. - | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar
Anaya Bangar hits back against Marizanne Kapp for her comments. - anayabangar/Instagram)

New Zealand tour could be Jain’s final assignment

Jain is expected to remain with the team during his notice period, meaning India’s upcoming tour of New Zealand could potentially be his final assignment unless the BCCI releases him earlier. The tour runs from October 22 to December 1 and includes five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests.

With another demanding international schedule ahead, the BCCI will now need to find a replacement for Jain and ensure a smooth transition in India’s medical support team.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories