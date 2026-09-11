Team India Hit By Support Staff Exit As Kamlesh Jain Resigns From Physio Role

India men’s team physio Kamlesh Jain has resigned after joining the setup in June 2022
Jain is serving a three-month notice period and awaits formal release from the BCCI
India’s New Zealand tour could be his final assignment unless the board relieves him earlier
India’s men’s cricket team is set for another change in its support staff, with head physiotherapist Kamlesh Jain submitting his resignation to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Jain, who joined the national setup in June 2022, is currently serving his three-month notice period and is awaiting formal release from the board.
His departure comes at a time when India’s medical and fitness setup has faced increased attention following a series of injury concerns involving several players. Recent reports have indicated that the BCCI and team management had raised questions over recurring fitness issues and player breakdowns.
Why Kamlesh Jain is leaving Team India
Jain’s decision is understood to be linked primarily to the extensive travel demands associated with the national team role. A source cited by Cricbuzz said Jain has enjoyed his four-and-a-half-year association with India but wants to move away from constant travel while managing responsibilities with a young family.
The Chennai-based physiotherapist previously spent nearly a decade with Kolkata Knight Riders, progressing from assistant physiotherapist to head physio before moving into the India role. He replaced Nitin Patel in the national setup in 2022.
Jain’s exit also comes amid a broader reshuffle of India’s support staff. Fielding coach T Dilip and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate have also recently moved on from their roles.
New Zealand tour could be Jain’s final assignment
Jain is expected to remain with the team during his notice period, meaning India’s upcoming tour of New Zealand could potentially be his final assignment unless the BCCI releases him earlier. The tour runs from October 22 to December 1 and includes five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests.
With another demanding international schedule ahead, the BCCI will now need to find a replacement for Jain and ensure a smooth transition in India’s medical support team.