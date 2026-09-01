Hardik Pandya Injured Again? Report Suggests Uncertainty Over Comeback For Afghanistan Series

Hardik Pandya’s comeback faces another setback after fresh leg discomfort forced him to pause bowling
Afghanistan T20Is likely come too soon, with Pandya needing more time to regain full bowling fitness
Batting and movement remain unaffected, but the BCCI Centre of Excellence is yet to give him an all-clear
Hardik Pandya’s much-awaited return to international cricket has hit another roadblock, with a fresh leg issue emerging just as the India all-rounder appeared to be making significant progress at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
The setback comes at an inconvenient time, with India’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan beginning on September 13 and the selectors expected to meet this week to finalise the squad.
At the same time, Pandya’s future with Mumbai Indians remains a talking point after a difficult Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign, although the franchise appears increasingly inclined towards continuity rather than making wholesale changes. Mahela Jayawardene is also expected to remain as head coach for the 2027 season.
Hardik Pandya’s comeback takes another hit as Afghanistan T20Is look unlikely
Pandya had reached an encouraging stage in his rehabilitation, training at full intensity and bowling without any apparent discomfort, but the latest leg issue has forced the CoE medical team to temporarily stop him from bowling.
A source tracking the developments told The Times of India: “Hardik Pandya was operating at full intensity without any discomfort but he has been advised to pause bowling due to discomfort in the leg. He will resume soon, but the Afghanistan series is too close to reach the required fitness levels. Batting and movement-wise, there wasn't any significant issue, but the CoE needs to be completely convinced before giving an all-clear.”
The concern, therefore, is not simply whether Pandya can bat or move freely, but whether he can return as the bowling all-rounder India require him to be. His most recent India appearance came in the 2026 T20 World Cup final on March 8, while his last competitive outing was for Mumbai Indians on May 24.
The latest development follows an earlier setback involving a low-grade quadriceps sprain, which had already disrupted his rehabilitation and pushed his return further away.
With the Afghanistan T20Is beginning on September 13 in New Delhi, the timeline is now extremely tight, making it increasingly unlikely that Pandya will receive the necessary clearance for the series. The medical team is expected to take a cautious approach rather than risk another interruption to what has already been a prolonged recovery.