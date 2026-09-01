Osaka Survives Two-Tiebreak Thriller To Keep Her US Open Dream Alive

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Naomi Osaka began her bid for a third US Open title with a hard-fought 7-6(6), 7-6(3) victory over Anastasia Zakharova at Arthur Ashe Stadium, surviving a match that lasted more than two hours and finished after midnight in New York. The 13th seed looked in control after opening a 5-2 lead in the first set, but the world No.101 refused to fade and fought back to force a tiebreak, where Osaka eventually prevailed 8-6 after saving the momentum swings. The second set followed a similar pattern, with Osaka moving 5-3 ahead before Zakharova again dragged her into a decider, but the Japanese star held her nerve to close out the match 7-3 in the second breaker. Osaka struck 11 aces, including 10 in the second set, and will face Katerina Siniakova next.

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Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Zakharova US Open 2026
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, right, greets Anastasia Zakharova, of Russia, after Osaka won their match during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Zakharova US Open
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts after she defeated Anastasia Zakharova, of Russia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Zakharova
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns the ball to Anastasia Zakharova, of Russia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Zakharova US Open 2026
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts after missing a shot during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Anastasia Zakharova, of Russia, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Zakharova US Open 2026
Anastasia Zakharova, of Russia, returns the ball to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Zakharova US Open 2026
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns the ball to Anastasia Zakharova, of Russia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Zakharova US Open 2026
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, prepares to return the ball to Anastasia Zakharova, of Russia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Zakharova US Open 2026
Anastasia Zakharova, of Russia, follows through on a serve to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Zakharova US Open 2026
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, arrives to compete against Anastasia Zakharova, of Russia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Zakharova US Open 2026
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, arrives to compete against Anastasia Zakharova, of Russia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Zakharova US Open 2026
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, arrives to compete against Anastasia Zakharova, of Russia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

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