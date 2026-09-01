Osaka Survives Two-Tiebreak Thriller To Keep Her US Open Dream Alive

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 1 September 2026 4:30 pm

Naomi Osaka began her bid for a third US Open title with a hard-fought 7-6(6), 7-6(3) victory over Anastasia Zakharova at Arthur Ashe Stadium, surviving a match that lasted more than two hours and finished after midnight in New York. The 13th seed looked in control after opening a 5-2 lead in the first set, but the world No.101 refused to fade and fought back to force a tiebreak, where Osaka eventually prevailed 8-6 after saving the momentum swings. The second set followed a similar pattern, with Osaka moving 5-3 ahead before Zakharova again dragged her into a decider, but the Japanese star held her nerve to close out the match 7-3 in the second breaker. Osaka struck 11 aces, including 10 in the second set, and will face Katerina Siniakova next.