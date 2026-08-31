Novak Djokovic Fights Through Pain, Breaks Down In Tears Before Shock US Open Loss | Watch

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Novak Djokovic broke down in tears during a painful US Open first-round defeat to Mariano Navone, ending his 25th Grand Slam bid and raising questions about his future

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Novak Djokovic Fights Through Pain, Breaks Down In Tears Before Shock US Open Loss
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts against Mariano Navone, of Argentina, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, in New York (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Summary of this article

  • Novak Djokovic broke down in tears during the deciding set as the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd rallied around him amid severe physical struggles

  • Djokovic lost to Mariano Navone 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, suffering his first-ever US Open opening-round defeat

  • The shock loss ended Djokovic’s 25th Grand Slam bid and raised fresh questions about the 39-year-old’s future in tennis

Novak Djokovic’s pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam title ended in heartbreaking fashion as the 39-year-old suffered a shock first-round defeat to Argentina’s Mariano Navone at the US Open.

Djokovic lost 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in a gruelling four-hour, 36-minute battle at Arthur Ashe Stadium, marking his earliest Grand Slam exit since the 2006 Australian Open. More remarkably, it was the first time Djokovic had lost his opening match at the US Open.

The Serbian fought through severe physical discomfort, vomiting during the contest and requiring medication, an inhaler and treatment for problems that appeared to affect his back, legs and overall movement. He somehow recovered after dropping the opening set, winning the next two to take a 2-1 lead. But Navone refused to wilt, while Djokovic’s physical struggles became increasingly obvious in the final two sets.

Djokovic Breaks Down As Arthur Ashe Crowd Rallies Around Him

The most poignant moment came in the deciding set. Novak Djokovic fell 3-0 behind as Navone took advantage of his fading movement and energy. When the Serbian finally got on the scoreboard, the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd erupted in support, chanting and applauding the 24-time Grand Slam champion. Djokovic appeared visibly overwhelmed by the response and was seen wiping away tears as he tried to continue fighting.

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Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Mariano Navone, of Argentina, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, in New York - (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns the ball during a practice session with Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, at the U.S. Open tennis championships Thursday. - Frank Franklin II/AP Photo
Ben Shelton, right, of the United States, shakes hands with his compatriot Brandon Nakashima following his win during the final tennis match of the National Bank Open in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. - | Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his victory against Roman Saffiulin of Russia in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. - Photo: AP/Brian Inganga

His emotional reaction added another layer to an already extraordinary night. With his wife Jelena and children Stefan and Tara watching from the stands, Djokovic battled on despite looking physically spent. The defeat ended his bid to move ahead of Margaret Court’s 24 Grand Slam singles titles and secure an outright record of 25.

After the match, Djokovic admitted that he had been struggling physically for much of the contest. “I didn’t enjoy myself,” he said, describing the experience as an “awful feeling” and explaining that his body eventually began to break down. He also acknowledged that recurring health problems have affected him during matches, particularly in hot and humid conditions.

For Navone, the victory was the biggest of his career. The 25-year-old Argentine stayed composed against a player he idolised growing up, earning his first victory in a Grand Slam main-draw match against Djokovic. His triumph also ended Djokovic’s extraordinary run of surviving every opening-round Grand Slam match for roughly two decades.

The defeat inevitably raises questions about Djokovic’s future, particularly after his first-round loss in Cincinnati earlier this month. However, the Serbian has not announced retirement. For now, his pursuit of a historic 25th major has ended, while the image of Djokovic fighting back tears as the New York crowd rallied around him will remain one of the defining scenes of this year’s tournament.

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