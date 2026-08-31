Novak Djokovic Fights Through Pain, Breaks Down In Tears Before Shock US Open Loss | Watch

The most poignant moment came in the deciding set. Novak Djokovic fell 3-0 behind as Navone took advantage of his fading movement and energy. When the Serbian finally got on the scoreboard, the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd erupted in support, chanting and applauding the 24-time Grand Slam champion. Djokovic appeared visibly overwhelmed by the response and was seen wiping away tears as he tried to continue fighting.