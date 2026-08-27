Shelton, Fritz And Co: Who Can End America’s 23-Year US Open Drought?

Andy Roddick remains the last American man to win the US Open, with the country’s 23-year wait continuing since his 2003 triumph
Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz lead a strong group of American contenders, with Tien, Nakashima, Tiafoe and Tommy Paul also in the mix
With Jannik Sinner absent, the opportunity has opened up, but Alcaraz, Djokovic and other top stars remain major obstacles
Twenty-three years after Andy Roddick became the last American man to win the US Open, the United States has a genuine chance to end one of the longest Grand Slam droughts in tennis.
The 2026 US Open, which begins on August 30, boasts an unusually strong group of American men's contenders. Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz headline the challenge, with Learner Tien, Brandon Nakashima, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul also ranked inside the world's top 25.
The draw, meanwhile, has opened up slightly. Jannik Sinner has withdrawn with an injury, while defending champion Carlos Alcaraz arrives with fitness concerns. Neither development makes an American the favourite, but both could make the route to the title considerably less daunting.
Why 2026 Could Finally Be America's Best Chance
Shelton is likely to carry the biggest expectations. The world No. 6 is the highest-ranked American in the men's draw and enters Flushing Meadows with confidence after successfully defending his Canadian Open title without dropping a set. His US Open pedigree is also encouraging as he reached the semi-finals in 2023 and has the kind of explosive left-handed serve and attacking game that can thrive on New York's hard courts.
Consistency at the majors, however, remains the question. Shelton suffered early exits at the French Open and Wimbledon this year, and navigating seven matches at the highest level will require him to maintain his best tennis for longer stretches.
Fritz offers a more experienced route to a potential breakthrough. Ranked No. 9, he already knows what it takes to handle the pressure of a deep run at Flushing Meadows, having reached the 2024 final. He also leads the men's tour in total aces this season, according to Reuters.
His serve and forehand can make him a formidable opponent on hard courts, but his recent results have been uneven. The challenge for Fritz will be finding his best form when the stakes rise.
The supporting cast adds depth that previous generations of American men's tennis often lacked. Tien is ranked No. 12, while Nakashima, Tiafoe and Tommy Paul are also inside the top 25. Nakashima's recent run to another Masters semi-final included a victory over Fritz, while Tiafoe has shown signs of recovery after injury problems.
For perhaps the first time in years, the United States does not have to rely on one player to carry its hopes.
The Contenders Standing in America's Way
Alcaraz remains the defending champion and, provided he is fully fit, arguably possesses the highest ceiling in the field. Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, is chasing a record 25th Grand Slam singles title. Alexander Zverev, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Daniil Medvedev add further proven quality to the top end of the draw.
So the end of America's 23-year wait is far from guaranteed.
Shelton may have the biggest upside, Fritz has the strongest recent US Open pedigree, and the likes of Tien, Nakashima, Tiafoe and Paul give the hosts multiple potential paths to a breakthrough.
Roddick, the last American man to lift the US Open trophy, believes the opportunity is real.
“I know we’re all sick of hearing about no men’s Grand Slam winners since you know, 2003. I think there’s a very real chance on the men’s side,” Roddick told PEOPLE.
An American triumph at Flushing Meadows would still stand as an upset against the established powers of men's tennis. But unlike in recent years, it no longer feels like an improbable dream.