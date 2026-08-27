Sonal Dinusha Smashes Historic Hundred Vs India, Enters Record Books In Style With Legendary Feat

O Outlook Sports Desk 27 August 2026 4:41 pm Published at: 27 August 2026 3:58 pm Updated on:

Sonal Dinusha etched his name in the record books by scoring centuries in both innings against India, becoming only the eighth Sri Lankan batter to achieve the feat. His unbeaten 100 also marked his third century of the two-Test series, while Sri Lanka reached 383/8 at tea on Day 5 to take a 170-run lead

O Outlook Sports Desk 27 August 2026 4:41 pm Published at: 27 August 2026 3:58 pm Updated on:

Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha celebrates his century during day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Summary of this article Sonal Dinusha scored centuries in both innings against India, becoming only the eighth Sri Lankan batter to achieve the feat

His unbeaten 100 in the second innings is his third century of the two-Test series

Sri Lanka reached 383/8 at tea on Day 5, taking a 170-run lead over India Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha entered the record books on Day 5 of the second and final Test against India in Colombo, becoming only the eighth Sri Lankan batter to score centuries in both innings of a Test against India. His unbeaten century was his third hundred of the two-match series, making Dinusha the first cricketer to score three centuries in his first two Tests against India and placing him in an elite group of batters to achieve the feat. Dinusha's remarkable performance has transformed the complexion of the match. After producing a crucial century in Sri Lanka's first innings, the batter once again stood firm when his side was asked to follow on. His second hundred helped Sri Lanka move away from the threat of an innings defeat and put the hosts in a position from where they could potentially push for an unlikely victory. At tea on Day 5, Sri Lanka had reached 383/8 in 133 overs, with a lead of 170 runs. Dinusha remained unbeaten on 100, with Lahiru Kumara providing company as the hosts continued to build their advantage at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground. Related Content Sonal Dinusha Unstoppable Against India: Sri Lanka Batter Joins Club Of Legends With Four-Innings Feat Who Is Sonal Dinusha? Sri Lanka’s New Star Joins Rare List With Historic Numbers Against India Sonal Dinusha Joins Zaheer Abbas And Everton Weekes In Rare Test Record Against India IND Vs SL 2nd Test: Sonal Dinusha Leads Sri Lankan Resistance Against India On Day 3 Dinusha's second-innings century came after a determined effort from several Sri Lankan batters. Pasindu Sooriyabandara narrowly missed out on three figures, making 92 from 173 balls. His innings included 10 boundaries and a six. Kamindu Mendis also made a valuable contribution, scoring 55 from 92 deliveries with two fours and three sixes. Kamil Mishara added 32 from 39 balls, including three boundaries and a maximum. Captain Dhananjaya de Silva contributed 23 off 44 balls, with a four and a six, while Niroshan Dickwella made only six from 12 deliveries. Keshara Nuwantha provided another important contribution lower down the order, battling for 150 balls to score 46, including four boundaries. Prabath Jayasuriya, however, could manage only two runs from 28 balls. Lahiru Udara was the first wicket to fall in Sri Lanka's second innings, departing for three off 15 balls. For India, Manav Suthar has been the most successful bowler, claiming three wickets. Ravindra Jadeja has taken two, while Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Saransh Jain have picked up one wicket each. Dinusha Joins Rare List Of Sri Lankan Batters Dinusha's latest century has put him alongside some of Sri Lanka's greatest Test batters. Duleep Mendis was the first Sri Lankan to score centuries in both innings of a Test against India, registering 105 and 105 in Chennai in 1982. Aravinda de Silva followed with scores of 146 and 120 at the SSC in Colombo in 1997. Dinusha has now joined the exclusive list after scoring 103 in the first innings and an unbeaten 100 in the second. The feat has been achieved by eight Sri Lankan batters overall, with Dinusha joining Aravinda de Silva, Kumar Sangakkara, Duleep Mendis, Asanka Gurusinha, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis. 100s In Both Innings Of A Test For Sri Lanka vs India Duleep Mendis - 105 & 105 - Chennai, 1982

Aravinda de Silva - 146 & 120 - Colombo (SSC), 1997

Sonal Dinusha - 103 & 100* - Colombo (SSC), 2026 Three Hundreds In Two Tests Dinusha's second century of the match is also his third hundred of the series, putting him in another exclusive club. Only eight batters had previously scored three centuries in a two-match Test series. Aravinda de Silva achieved the feat twice in 1997, against Pakistan and India, while Jacques Kallis, Hashim Amla, Kumar Sangakkara, Younis Khan, Marnus Labuschagne and Kane Williamson have also accomplished it. The list now includes Dinusha: Aravinda de Silva - 3 vs Pakistan, 1997

Aravinda de Silva - 3 vs India, 1997

Jacques Kallis - 3 vs Pakistan, 2007

Hashim Amla - 3 vs India, 2010

Kumar Sangakkara - 3 vs Bangladesh, 2013

Younis Khan - 3 vs Australia, 2014

Marnus Labuschagne - 3 vs West Indies, 2022

Kane Williamson - 3 vs South Africa, 2024

Sonal Dinusha - 3 vs India, 2026