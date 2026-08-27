Why Did India Leave Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Out Of U19 Squad For Australia Series?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains eligible for U19 cricket, but India’s selectors appear to be using the Australia series to build a fresh squad for the new cycle
The 15-year-old’s growing senior commitments, including the Duleep Trophy, have also made workload and long-term development key factors
His omission is not necessarily a setback, with Sooryavanshi continuing to gain exposure to higher-level domestic and potentially international cricket
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s absence from India’s Under-19 squads for the upcoming Australia series has left the fans scratching their heads following the BCCI’s announcement. The 15-year-old has already had an extraordinary rise, moving from age-group cricket to the IPL and senior international cricket in a remarkably short period.
Yet, when India named separate 15-member squads for the three one-day matches and two multi-day fixtures against Australia U19, Sooryavanshi's name was missing from both lists. The omission, however, appears to be less about form or eligibility and more about India beginning a fresh U19 cycle, while also managing the teenager's increasingly demanding schedule.
A New U19 Cycle and a Chance for Fresh Faces
The first important point is that Sooryavanshi remains age-eligible for Under-19 cricket. His omission is not because he is too young, nor is there a general rule preventing a player from returning to U19 cricket after making his senior India debut.
However, this Australia series represents the start of a new cycle for India's youth setup. The BCCI's newly announced squads contain several fresh names, including Aaryavir Sehwag in the one-day group and Anvay Dravid as one of the wicketkeeping options, while Lakshya Raichandani and Yashbardhan Chauhan will lead the respective sides.
A key factor is that the U19 World Cup cycle has moved on. The selection appears geared towards identifying and preparing players for the next major age-group campaign rather than continuing with those who have already gone through the previous cycle.
Sooryavanshi was part of India's U19 setup earlier and has already gained exposure at a level far beyond most players his age. The previous cycle's squad members have largely made way as the selectors look towards the next generation.
India will play three one-day matches in Rajkot on September 18, 21 and 23, followed by multi-day games in Rajkot and Ahmedabad between September 27 and October 8.
Duleep Trophy, Senior Cricket and the Workload Question
There is another significant reason why keeping Sooryavanshi out of the U19 series makes sense as his cricket calendar is no longer that of a typical 15-year-old.
He is currently part of East Zone's Duleep Trophy campaign and has been named vice-captain under Ishan Kishan, giving him an opportunity to develop his red-ball game in senior domestic cricket. His first outing with the bat did not go as planned, he made eight, but he responded by taking two wickets in four balls, underlining his growing role as more than just a white-ball batting prospect.
His long-format development is particularly important. Despite his spectacular success in limited-overs cricket, Sooryavanshi's red-ball experience remains limited, making the Duleep Trophy a potentially more valuable assignment than another bilateral U19 series.
The scheduling also adds another layer. The Australia U19 series begins on September 18, just days after India's T20I series against Afghanistan, where Sooryavanshi could potentially be involved. With senior international commitments, domestic red-ball cricket and age-group opportunities all competing for space, workload management is likely to be part of the broader thinking.
So, rather than being a setback or a sign that Sooryavanshi has fallen out of favour, the omission appears to reflect a shift in priorities. India are building a new U19 group, while their teenage prodigy continues to be exposed to senior-level challenges. At just 15, Sooryavanshi's biggest challenge may no longer be finding opportunities, it may be deciding which ones best serve his long-term development.