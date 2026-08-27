In Photos: Spain Celebrates La Tomatina 2026

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 27 August 2026 2:00 pm

Thousands of people descend on Buñol, Spain, for La Tomatina 2026, the world-famous festival where participants take part in a massive tomato fight. This photo gallery captures the vibrant celebrations, from streets covered in tomatoes to cheering crowds and participants covered in red as the annual festival unfolds