In Photos: Spain Celebrates La Tomatina 2026

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Thousands of people descend on Buñol, Spain, for La Tomatina 2026, the world-famous festival where participants take part in a massive tomato fight. This photo gallery captures the vibrant celebrations, from streets covered in tomatoes to cheering crowds and participants covered in red as the annual festival unfolds
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