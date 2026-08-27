In Photos: Spain Celebrates La Tomatina 2026

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Thousands of people descend on Buñol, Spain, for La Tomatina 2026, the world-famous festival where participants take part in a massive tomato fight. This photo gallery captures the vibrant celebrations, from streets covered in tomatoes to cheering crowds and participants covered in red as the annual festival unfolds

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Spain Tomatina Festival 2026
A reveler takes part in the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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tomatina festival spain
Revelers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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la tomatina 2026
Revelers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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spain tomato fight festival
A reveler takes part in the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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spain tomato fight festival
A woman poses for a photo during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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worlds biggest food fight
A reveler takes part in the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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la tomatina 2026 august 26
Revelers pose for a photo during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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La Tomatina festival photos
A woman reacts as revelers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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Bunol tomato fight gallery
Revelers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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La Tomatina festival highlight
A man throws himself over a pool of tomatoes during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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Spain Tomatina photos
Revelers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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Spain Tomatina 2026 photo gallery
Revelers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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Spain Tomatina 2026 highlights
Revelers wait ahead of the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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annual Tomatina tomato fight fiesta
Revelers take pictures ahead of the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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tomato fight fiesta
Revelers from India pose for a picture ahead of the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

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