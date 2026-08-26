Tight Supply, Higher Costs: How Ethanol Push Is Driving Up Egg Prices Across India

Global Trade Shifts

Parliamentary data shows India produces 43.4 million tonnes of maize annually, with nearly 17 million tonnes or 37% now diverted to ethanol production. The volume of grain used for biofuel has expanded rapidly from 1 million tonnes in 2022 to more than 6 million tonnes in 2024 and around 17 million tonnes at present. Market projections indicate this figure will reach 25 million tonnes by 2030.