Lok Sabha Secretariat Issues Notices To 20 Rebel TMC MPs Over Disqualification Pleas Filed By Abhishek Banerjee

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued notices to 20 rebel TMC MPs seeking their replies within seven days.
The notices come a day after the Supreme Court sought clarity on the timeline.
The MPs, who allegedly joined the NCPI, remain officially listed as TMC members.
The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued notices to 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs seeking their replies within seven days on petitions filed by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee for their disqualification under the anti-defection law.
The notices, dated August 25, were issued under Rule 6 of the Members of Lok Sabha (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1985. The Secretariat forwarded Banerjee's June 18 petitions to the MPs, who are accused of joining the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).
“You are requested to kindly furnish your comments on the petition in terms of Rule 7(3) of the same rule within seven days of the receipt of this letter for consideration of the Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha,” the notice said.
Notices Follow Supreme Court Hearing
The development comes a day after the Supreme Court sought a response from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Banerjee's plea seeking an expeditious decision on the disqualification petitions against the 20 MPs.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana observed that the issue before it was not merely whether notices had been issued to the MPs, but whether the disqualification proceedings would be concluded within a reasonable timeframe.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Speaker, told the court that notices had already been issued to the 20 MPs and that there was no need to separately issue notice to Birla.
Justice Bagchi had observed during the hearing that the objective was to ensure that the proceedings were completed in a timely manner.
20 MPs Still Officially With TMC
Banerjee had filed individual petitions against the 20 MPs in June, seeking their disqualification under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution after they allegedly joined the NCPI.
The MPs have sought recognition as a separate group in the Lok Sabha. During the Monsoon Session, they were allotted separate seats in the House, but they remain officially listed as TMC MPs while their request to merge with the NCPI is under consideration.
The latest notices mark the first formal step in the disqualification proceedings, according to a senior official. However, the official indicated that the process is unlikely to be resolved immediately.
The Speaker is now expected to consider the responses of the 20 MPs before deciding on the next course of action.