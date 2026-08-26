Ravindra Jadeja Left Furious As Prasidh Krishna Misses Chance; Gambhir’s Reaction Goes Viral | Watch

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Ravindra Jadeja’s frustration after Prasidh Krishna missed a difficult chance to dismiss Pasindu Sooriyabandara drew attention during India’s push for victory in the second Test against Sri Lanka

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Ravindra Jadeja and Gautam Gambhir
Photo composite of Ravindra Jadeja and Gautam Gambhir reacting after a missed chance by Prasidh Krishna during IND vs SL 2nd Test in Colombo. Photo: Screengrab/SonyLIV
Summary of this article

  • Ravindra Jadeja was left frustrated after Pasindu Sooriyabandara survived a difficult catching opportunity off his bowling

  • Prasidh Krishna failed to hold on at point, while Gautam Gambhir also appeared unhappy from the balcony

  • Replays suggested it was a tough chance, with Krishna needing to cover considerable ground to reach the ball

India’s push for victory in the second Test against Sri Lanka produced a tense moment when Ravindra Jadeja was left visibly frustrated after a difficult catching opportunity involving Pasindu Sooriyabandara went down.

The incident also drew a reaction from India head coach Gautam Gambhir in the dressing-room balcony.

Jadeja Animated After Sooriyabandara Gets a Life

With Sri Lanka fighting hard in their second innings, Pasindu Sooriyabandara once again looked assured at the crease. During Jadeja’s spell, the left-arm spinner tempted him into an attacking stroke, resulting in a top edge that travelled towards Prasidh Krishna at point.

Krishna moved towards the ball but could not complete the catch. Jadeja was visibly unhappy with the outcome and expressed his frustration immediately. The television cameras then turned towards Gambhir, who was also seen reacting from the balcony as India searched for a breakthrough.

However, replays suggested that it was a difficult chance rather than a straightforward dropped catch. The ball had travelled some distance away from Krishna, meaning he had to cover ground quickly before attempting the take. While the Indian camp may have felt the seamer reacted late, it was far from an easy opportunity.

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Ravichandran Ashwin Ashwin believes Jadeja has transitioned into an experienced, control-focused bowler and lower-order bat. - Ashwin/YouTube
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha on day three of the first test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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India’s First-Innings Dominance Sets Up Follow-On Pressure

India had posted a formidable 503/9 declared, powered by centuries from Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel, before bowling Sri Lanka out for 290 and taking a 213-run first-innings lead. Sonal Dinusha’s 103 was the standout effort for the hosts, but it was not enough to prevent India from enforcing the follow-on.

Also Check: India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 4 Live

At lunch on Day 4, the hosts were 83/2, still 130 runs behind, after losing Lahiru Udara and Kamil Mishara. Sooriyabandara, however, continued his positive approach and went on to register another half-century, underlining Sri Lanka’s determination to extend the contest.

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