Maharashtra Anti-Conversion Law: Why Churches Are Asking Worshippers To Sign 'No-Pressure' Declarations

How does this fit into a wider pattern of attacks on Christians in India?

The law's arrival coincides with what advocacy groups describe as an escalating pattern of violence against Christian worshippers nationally. The United Christian Forum recorded 706 attacks on Christians across India between January and November 2025 alone. In Chhattisgarh, a Hindu nationalist mob attacked a prayer service in Sukma district on May 31, 2026, injuring at least 25 worshippers, including the pastor's pregnant. In Telangana, a group of Christmas carolers was attacked by a mob in December 2025, leaving a pastor beaten unconscious. Maharashtra itself saw an attack in February 2026, months before the new law even took effect, when roughly 15 men armed with sticks stormed a worship shed in the state on accusations of illegal conversion, seriously injuring the pastor and vandalising the building.