Maharashtra Freedom Of Religion Act: First FIRs Registered Days After New Law Comes Into Force

Maharashtra has registered its first cases under the state’s new Freedom of Religion Act within days of the legislation coming into force, including an FIR against a 22-year-old man accused of asking a minor with whom he was in a relationship to convert from her religion, an Indian Express report said. A second case was later registered against a UK national and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder accused of attempting to induce people to embrace Christianity at religious gatherings.