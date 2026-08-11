Maharashtra Freedom Of Religion Act: First FIRs Registered Days After New Law Comes Into Force

Maharashtra police have registered the first FIRs under the state's new Freedom of Religion Act, days after it came into force.
The first case involves a 22-year-old man accused of asking a minor with whom he was in a relationship to convert; a second involves a UK national and OCI cardholder.
The law prohibits conversions through coercion, fraud, force, allurement and undue influence and provides enhanced punishment for cases involving minors and other protected categories.
Maharashtra has registered its first cases under the state’s new Freedom of Religion Act within days of the legislation coming into force, including an FIR against a 22-year-old man accused of asking a minor with whom he was in a relationship to convert from her religion, an Indian Express report said. A second case was later registered against a UK national and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder accused of attempting to induce people to embrace Christianity at religious gatherings.
The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, was notified on July 31 and came into force on August 1. The first FIR was registered by Pune city police on August 5.
What Are The First Cases Under The New Law?
According to Pune police as cited by the Indian Express, the 22-year-old accused, who is from Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly in a relationship with a minor from his village and later moved with her to Karnataka and then Pune.
Senior Inspector Amol More told the publication that the man has been booked under Sections 3 and 9(2) of the new Act. Section 3 prohibits converting or attempting to convert another person, or aiding or abetting conversion, through means including coercion, fraud, allurement, misrepresentation, force, threat or undue influence.
Section 9(2) provides for imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of up to ₹5 lakh when an offence under Section 3 involves a minor.
Police have also invoked provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act because the alleged victim is a minor. The accused has been arrested and is currently in judicial custody.
The circumstances surrounding the alleged attempt to convert the minor, including the means allegedly used, will be established through the FIR and investigation.
The second case was registered against a UK national who holds an OCI card. Police said the person had participated in prayer meetings and other religious gatherings and was allegedly attempting to induce people to embrace Christianity.
According to an officer cited by the report, the individual was not permitted to preach or deliver religious discourses without the requisite permission. Police subsequently registered a case under the new Freedom of Religion Act based on the alleged activities.
What Does Maharashtra's Anti-Conversion Law Say?
The law prohibits religious conversion through coercion, fraud, allurement, misrepresentation, force, threat or undue influence. It also contains provisions dealing with conversions linked to marriage or a promise of marriage.
Under the legislation, a person intending to convert is required to give prior notice to the district magistrate. The law also permits complaints to be filed by specified relatives of a person who has allegedly been converted.
A significant provision places the burden of establishing that a conversion was voluntary on the person conducting the conversion.
The law provides enhanced punishment when alleged offences involve minors, women, members of Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes, or persons of unsound mind.
Why Was The Law Controversial?
The legislation was passed by the Maharashtra Legislature earlier this year and became a subject of political debate during its passage.
The ruling Mahayuti alliance backed the legislation, while the Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar) and Samajwadi Party opposed it. Shiv Sena (UBT), however, supported the Bill.
The registration of the first FIRs now marks the beginning of the law's implementation on the ground. As more cases are registered, the investigation and eventual court proceedings will determine how its provisions are interpreted and applied.