Iga Swiatek Cruises Past Diana Shnaider In Toronto Quarterfinal Masterclass

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 11 August 2026 4:19 pm

Iga Swiatek delivered a masterclass at the National Bank Open 2026 in Toronto, routing fifteenth-seeded Diana Shnaider 6-2, 6-1 in a swift 64-minute quarterfinal on Centre Court at Sobeys Stadium. Seventh-seeded Swiatek completely neutralized her opponent with relentless baseline pressure, exceptional court coverage, and near-impenetrable service games where she dropped only three points on her first serve. Shnaider struggled to find any sustained rhythm against the former world number one, hindered by unforced errors and failing to convert any of her break point chances. Meanwhile, Swiatek capitalized on five breaks of serve and dominated the statistics to comfortably march into just her second semifinal of the 2026 season