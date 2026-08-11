Punjab Polls 2027: Waris Punjab De Names Indira Gandhi Assassination Convict's Son From Bassi Pathana

Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) has named Satwant Singh, son of Kehar Singh, as its first candidate for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections from Bassi Pathana
The party said the candidature reflects its commitment to families it considers to have made sacrifices for the Panth and Punjab
Satwant Singh's candidature brings Bassi Pathana into early focus as political parties prepare for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections
The Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (ADWPD) on Monday announced Satwant Singh, son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi assassination convict Kehar Singh, as its first candidate for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Singh will contest from the Bassi Pathana Assembly constituency.
The announcement was made by Tarsem Singh, father of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh and working president of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) at a press conference in Amritsar led by MP Sarabjit Singh Khalsa. Singh said that the choice was a reflection of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De's commitment to honouring families that had made sacrifices for the Panth and Punjab.
Who Is Satwant Singh?
Satwant Singh, 61, is the son of Kehar Singh, who was hanged to death for conspiring an assassination attempt of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It is the first time that Satwant Singh, a retired bank official, will enter politics, from the Bassi Pathana constituency in Fatehgarh Sahib district.
In a post on X, the party stated, “The party announced Bhai Satwant Singh Ji, son of Martyr Bhai Kehar Singh Ji, as its candidate from Bassy Pathana, and at this event, primarily Martyr Bhai Kehar Singh Ji's elder son Bhai Ranjit Singh Ji, their grandson Bhai Pooru Raj Singh Ji, Bhai Sukhwindar Singh Agwan, S. Pragat Singh, and Bhai Amrjit Singh Wannchhiri were also present.”
Why Has Waris Punjab De Chosen Him?
The party said they prioritise the honour of what they call ‘martyr families’. The same policy applied while choosing the first candidate of 2027. Tarsem Singh said that Akali Dal Waris Punjab's politics is not limited merely to attaining power, but is committed to advancing the honor of Panthic principles, Punjab's rights, and families that have made sacrifices for the community.
He said, “In recent times, some people were saying that Akali Dal Waris Punjab was sidelining families that had made sacrifices for the Panth and the community, so today Akali Dal Waris Punjab has dismissed this notion from the outset by announcing its first candidacy from a martyr family.”
Bassi Pathana In Focus Ahead Of 2027 Polls
Several Panthic leaders have staked a claim in the Bassi Pathana constituency, bringing it into early political focus. Satwant Singh’s candidature comes as several political parties gear up for the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls. His candidature could influence the Panthic vote in the Bassi Pathana constituency.
At the same time, his family background is expected to become a subject of political debate. While supporters could present the candidature in terms of Panthic sentiment and representation, opponents may raise questions over the legacy of Indira Gandhi's assassination.