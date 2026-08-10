India’s CWG Heroes Get A Special Welcome From PM Modi After Glasgow Success

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met and honoured India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 medal winners at his residence in New Delhi, congratulating the athletes for their performances at the Glasgow Games. India finished fourth in the overall medal standings with 39 medals, 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze. Modi praised the contingent’s hard work and sporting spirit, while encouraging the athletes to continue inspiring the next generation. Among those present were prominent medallists including Olympic champion Mirabai Chanu and boxer Lovlina Borgohain. The Prime Minister also highlighted the wider importance of sporting success and urged athletes to keep raising India’s profile on the global stage. The interaction came a week after the Games concluded in Glasgow, where India produced one of its stronger Commonwealth campaigns.

PM Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a memento from weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu in the presence of IOA President PT Usha, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse, and members of India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent during a felicitation ceremony at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a signed sports jersey from para shot putter Shubham Juyal during a group photograph with members of India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent, IOA President PT Usha, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse, during a felicitation ceremony at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and other medalists during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers sweets to weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with athletes during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav as others look on during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with para-athlete and sprinter Mohammed Basil during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with judoka Unnati Sharma during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with paralympic athlete Dilip Gavit holding his gold medal during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with wrestler Ankush Panghal, centre, and para shot putter Shubham Juyal, left, during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with boxer Nitu Ghanghas during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with boxer Sachin Siwach during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with paralympic athlete Dilip Gavit holding his gold medal during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with para shot putter Shubham Juyal during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with weightlifter Raja Muthupandi during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. Weightlifter Lovpreet Singh, boxer Sachin Siwach and others are also seen. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with judoka Yamini Mourya during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with weightlifter Harjinder Kaur during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with javelin thrower Yashvir Singh, centre, and paralympic athlete Dilip Mahadu Gavit, left, during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with weightlifter Rishikanta Singh during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with shot putter Sharmila Dhankar during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with para shot putter Soman Rana during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with weightlifter Lovpreet Singh during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with boxer Sakshi Chaudhary during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi boxer Jaismine Lamboria during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a light moment with boxer Lovlina Borgohain during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with boxer Jadumani Singh during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with boxer Narender Berwal during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with shot putter Shilpa Shyla during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with judoka Harsh Singh during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with weightlifter Bindyarani Devi during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi honors Glasgow CWG 2026 medalists
In this image received on Aug. 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with boxer Sakshi Chaudhary during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI

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