India’s CWG Heroes Get A Special Welcome From PM Modi After Glasgow Success

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 10 August 2026 7:49 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met and honoured India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 medal winners at his residence in New Delhi, congratulating the athletes for their performances at the Glasgow Games. India finished fourth in the overall medal standings with 39 medals, 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze. Modi praised the contingent’s hard work and sporting spirit, while encouraging the athletes to continue inspiring the next generation. Among those present were prominent medallists including Olympic champion Mirabai Chanu and boxer Lovlina Borgohain. The Prime Minister also highlighted the wider importance of sporting success and urged athletes to keep raising India’s profile on the global stage. The interaction came a week after the Games concluded in Glasgow, where India produced one of its stronger Commonwealth campaigns.