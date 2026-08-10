In Photos: Tiranga Yatra's Organised Across India Ahead Of Independence Day

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Ahead of Independence Day, people across India participate in Tiranga Yatra events, carrying the national flag and celebrating the spirit of patriotism. This photo gallery captures colourful processions, participants waving the Tricolour, patriotic displays and community gatherings as the country prepares to mark its 80th Independence Day

Tiranga Yatra' ahead of the Independence Day
Participants carry a national tricolour during the 'Tiranga Yatra' organized by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) as part of the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Tiranga Yatra in Bengaluru
BJP workers and supporters hold National Flags during 'Tiranga Yatra', in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Tiranga Yatra in Delhi
People hold National Flags as they take part in 'Tiranga Yatra' organised by BJP, at Chandni Chowk in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Tiranga Yatra in Patna
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and others take part in the 'Tiranga Yatra' ahead of Independence Day, in Patna, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Tiranga Yatra ahead of Independence Day in Doda
People carrying a 1600-m-long tricolour take out a 'Tiranga Yatra' ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Tiranga Yatra in Birbhum
People take part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of Independence Day, at Suri, in Birbhum, West Bengal, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Tiranga Yatra in Dehradun
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and party supporters take part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of Independence Day, in Dehradun, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur
People take part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of Independence Day, in Jaipur, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Tiranga Yatra in Prayagraj
People take part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' ahead of Independence Day, at Chandra Shekhar Azad Park, in Prayagraj, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Tiranga Yatra in Jammu
BJP supporters take part in 'Tiranga Yatra' ahead of Independence Day, in Jammu, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Tiranga Yatra in Bhopal
People with their faces painted in tri-colours take part in the 'Tiranga Yatra' event ahead of Independence Day, at TT Nagar Stadium in Bhopal, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Tiranga Yatra in Ranchi
School students and local residents hold national flags during a 'Tiranga Yatra' rally taken out ahead of Independence Day, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Tiranga Yatra procession ahead of the Independence Day in Shimla
BJP workers carry a giant National Flag during 'Tiranga Yatra' procession ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. | Photo: PTI

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