In Photos: Tiranga Yatra's Organised Across India Ahead Of Independence Day

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Ahead of Independence Day, people across India participate in Tiranga Yatra events, carrying the national flag and celebrating the spirit of patriotism. This photo gallery captures colourful processions, participants waving the Tricolour, patriotic displays and community gatherings as the country prepares to mark its 80th Independence Day
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