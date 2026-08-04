Over 80% Fail Mumbai University's Distance BA, BCom Exams As Delayed Results Draw Scrutiny

Mumbai University declared delayed distance BA and BCom first-year results, with over 80 per cent of students declared unsuccessful.
The university said the pass percentages were in line with previous years and that failing one paper counts a student as unsuccessful.
Senate members sought a review, citing concerns over study material delays, administrative lapses and academic support.
More than 80 per cent of students enrolled in Mumbai University's distance education BA and BCom programmes have failed their first-year examinations, with the results being declared more than four months after the exams. The outcome has prompted demands for a review, with students and Senate members questioning whether administrative delays and inadequate academic support affected performance.
According to Indian Express, the results have renewed scrutiny of the university's Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), which has previously faced criticism over delays in admissions, the non-availability of study material, allegations of paper leaks and delays in declaring examination results. While Senate members have linked the poor pass percentages to systemic issues, the university has maintained that the figures are consistent with previous years and do not indicate that students failed every subject.
The Centre for Distance and Online Education declared the first-semester results of the first-year Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) programme on Monday. Of the 2,543 students who appeared for the examination, only 457 passed, while 2,086 were declared unsuccessful.
A similar trend was recorded in the first-year Bachelor of Arts (BA) programme. Of the 2,224 students who appeared, 460 cleared the examination and 1,764 were declared unsuccessful, Indian Express reported.
The university said the FYBA pass percentage stood at 20.68 per cent this year, compared with 23.35 per cent last year. The FYBCom pass percentage, meanwhile, rose from 13 per cent last year to 18 per cent this year.
Defending the results, the university said the figures should not be interpreted as students failing across all subjects. “BA and BCom students appear for multiple internal and external examinations every semester. A student is counted among the unsuccessful candidates even if they fail in one or more papers,” the university said in a written response.
According to Indian Express, Senate members have questioned whether delays in supplying study material, administrative lapses and inadequate academic support contributed to the students' performance.
A delegation from Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena (UBT), including current and former Senate members, met Mumbai University Registrar Dr Prasad Karande on Monday to seek a review of the results.
“If so many students have failed, the issue lies with the system. The university cannot blame students,” said Pradeep Sawant, a Senate member from Yuva Sena.