Eala Makes Tennis History For Southeast Asia In WTA Washington Open Final

Alexandra Eala defeated top seed Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 to win the Washington Open
She became the first player from the Philippines to claim a WTA Tour singles title
In the men's event, World No. 10 Taylor Fritz defeated 19-year-old Rafael Jodar 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 to capture his 11th ATP title
Alexandra Eala defeated top seed Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 to win the Washington Open (Mubadala DC Open) 2026 women's singles final, becoming the first player from the Philippines to win a WTA Tour singles title.
The final match stretched across two days due to heavy rain and stormy weather conditions in the USA capital.
The match began on Sunday afternoon local time, but play was suspended with World No.3 Pegula leading after winning the first set. Eala was leading 2-1 in the second set before the rain interruption forced the postponement of the remaining play to Monday afternoon
Upon the Monday resumption, Eala shifted the momentum of the final. She won 10 of the final 13 games played, securing the second set and sweeping through the deciding set without dropping a single game.
The 21-year-old left-handed Filipina dominated the baseline game and did not face a single break point during the second set before the weather delay. She maintained her aggressive play on Monday to close out the victory.
Pegula, who previously won the Washington title in 2019, was unable to match Eala's consistency in the final stages of the title clash, dropping all but eight points in the final set.
Eala's championship run in the WTA 500 event featured a testing path, littered with some of the biggest names on the tour.
En route to the final, she defeated Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen of China in the first round, defending champion and seventh-seed Leylah Fernandez of Canada in the second round, World No. 10 and second seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the quarterfinals, and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka of Japan in the semifinals.
The victory over Pegula extended Eala's winning streak against top-10 opponents to five consecutive matches this season, following her previous wins over Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina.
With her first WTA 500 title, her ranking will rise from World No. 28 to a new career-high 20 when the official WTA rankings are updated.
Eala, who began the year outside the world's top 50, has already been billed as "the future of the tour". And the result also marks a historic breakthrough for international tennis in Southeast Asia.
In the men's singles event, World No.10 American Taylor Fritz beat 19-year-old Spaniard Rafael Jodar 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 to claim his 11th ATP title.