Who Is Harshita Jakhar? The Trailblazing Cyclist Making History At The Tour de France Femmes

Indian cyclist Harshita Jakhar became the first Indian woman to participate in the Tour de France Femme
Her passion for the sport was nurtured by her father and coach, Rakesh Jakhar, a former international cyclist
After sweeping medals at the KIYG and Asian Junior Championships, the Tour de France milestone crowns her rapid rise
Nineteen-year-old Indian cyclist Harshita Jakhar wrote her name into the history books by becoming the first Indian woman ever to take part in the prestigious Tour de France Femmes.
Hailing from Rajasthan, the young talent stepped onto the global stage during the ceremonial start of Stage 2 in Aigle, Switzerland. Leading a select group of eight promising riders handpicked by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) from developing cycling nations—including Afghanistan, Algeria, Chile, Ethiopia, Namibia, and Uganda—she completed a 4.5-kilometer neutralized section of the course alongside riders from the WCC Road Team ahead of the professional peloton.
This landmark appearance was made possible through her selection for the prestigious UCI World Cycling Talent Programme, an elite initiative designed to give developing riders vital exposure to top-tier European racing environments.
UCI President David Lappartient personally welcomed Harshita on the start podium, praising her exceptional talent and expressing strong confidence that she will soon return to compete in the main professional race. For Indian women's cycling, this momentous event marks a watershed breakthrough, providing the teenager with invaluable international visibility on one of the grandest stages in sport.
Who Is Harshita Jakhar?
Born in 2007 in the state of Rajasthan, Harshita Jakhar was immersed in a cycling-centric environment from a very young age. Her entry into the sport was organically shaped by her household, most notably through her father, Rakesh Jakhar, a former competitive cyclist who proudly represented India on the international stage, including the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.
With his guidance and constant encouragement, Harshita transitioned from an enthusiastic child riding bicycles to a dedicated athlete harboring ambitious dreams of reaching the elite levels of global cycling
To turn her childhood aspirations into reality, Harshita immersed herself in rigorous, disciplined training regimens. She based her development at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Centre of Excellence in Patiala.
Within this elite training ecosystem, she has honed her physical endurance, tactical awareness, and technical skills on the bike. Crucially, her development is closely overseen by her father, Rakesh Jakhar, who serves as her personal coach, combining familial dedication with high-performance sports science to prepare her for demanding international competitions.
Harshita's ascent through the national and international competitive ranks has been rapid and stellar. She firmly established herself as one of India's brightest young cycling prospects by sweeping three gold medals at the 2025 Khelo India Youth Games.
Prior to that breakout performance, she proved her mettle on the continental stage by capturing a silver medal and two bronze medals at the 2024 Asian Junior Cycling Championships.
Having successfully transitioned from dominant junior performances into the senior competitive arena, her historic inclusion in the UCI World Cycling Talent Programme and the Tour de France Femmes serves as the crowning milestone of her burgeoning career so far.