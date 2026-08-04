Lovlina Borgohain Fails To Step Up In Final As Former Olympic Medalist Settles For Silver At Glasgow 2026

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Lovlina Borgohain's silver medal finish in the women's 75kg category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow left a profound sense of disappointment. Entering the multi-sport event as an Olympic bronze medallist and former world champion, expectations were immensely high for the elite Indian star. However, her path to the podium starkly lacked competitive depth, featuring a sparse draw of only five total entrants in her weight class. Benefiting from a direct bye straight into the semi-finals, she was guaranteed a medal without stepping into the ring initially. Having played just one match to reach the final—where she defeated Tuvalu's Tarona Taafaki—she arrived at the gold-medal bout undercooked. In the final against Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree, hampered by a heavily strapped left knee, she managed a win in only one round before slipping to a 4-1 split decision defeat. Winning just a single bout to settle for silver felt profoundly underwhelming for an athlete of her stature.

Lovlina Borgohain CWG
India's Lovlina Borgohain, silver medalist, poses for photos during the medal ceremony for women's 75kg boxing at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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CWG Lovlina Borgohain
India's Lovlina Borgohain, in blue, congratulates Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree for winning the women's 75kg final boxing bout at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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CWG Boxing Lovlina Borgohain
India's Lovlina Borgohain, in blue, with her coach after losing to Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree in the women's 75kg final boxing bout at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Lovlina Borgohain CWG Boxing
India's Lovlina Borgohain, in blue, competes against Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree in the women's 75kg final boxing bout at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Lovlina Borgohain Commonwealth Games 2026
India's Lovlina Borgohain, in blue, competes against Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree in the women's 75kg final boxing bout at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Lovlina Borgohain
India's Lovlina Borgohain, in blue, competes against Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree in the women's 75kg final boxing bout at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Lovlina Borgohain Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026
India's Lovlina Borgohain, right, competes with Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree in the women's 75kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Lovlina Borgohain
India's Lovlina Borgohain, right, competes with Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree in the women's 75kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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CWG 2026 Lovlina Borgohain
India's Lovlina Borgohain, left, is punched by Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree in the women's 75kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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23rd Commonwealth Games Lovlina Borgohain
Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree receives a punch from India's Lovlina Borgohain in the women's 75kg final boxing bout at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

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