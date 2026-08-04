Lovlina Borgohain Fails To Step Up In Final As Former Olympic Medalist Settles For Silver At Glasgow 2026

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 4 August 2026 10:50 am

Lovlina Borgohain's silver medal finish in the women's 75kg category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow left a profound sense of disappointment. Entering the multi-sport event as an Olympic bronze medallist and former world champion, expectations were immensely high for the elite Indian star. However, her path to the podium starkly lacked competitive depth, featuring a sparse draw of only five total entrants in her weight class. Benefiting from a direct bye straight into the semi-finals, she was guaranteed a medal without stepping into the ring initially. Having played just one match to reach the final—where she defeated Tuvalu's Tarona Taafaki—she arrived at the gold-medal bout undercooked. In the final against Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree, hampered by a heavily strapped left knee, she managed a win in only one round before slipping to a 4-1 split decision defeat. Winning just a single bout to settle for silver felt profoundly underwhelming for an athlete of her stature.