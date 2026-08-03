PM Modi’s Midnight Tryst With Gen Z: BJP’s Instagram Push Faces A Mixed Reality Check

Here too they use Gen Z lingo, with the male trainer saying, “You haven’t even clocked out what India was like when you were 10,” and he goes on to add “without roots, you cannot have a strong future”. With the caption “Past vs Present: The Real Talk”, the video featured a young man stating that if it was such a strong government why the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had to resign, only for the trainer to say, “The resignation doesn’t mean the win of Jantar Mantar protestors, instead it shows the strength of democracy. The government has solved all your problems so that you can look forward.”