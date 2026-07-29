Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Saurav Das After CJP Leader Says ‘Nobody Takes Her Seriously’

Kangana Ranaut and Saurav Das exchanged fresh personal attacks over the Gen Z protests.
Das questioned Kangana's credibility while defending Gen Z's contribution to Indian democracy.
Kangana defended her remarks and called the CJP spokesperson "totally useless and unemployed".
The war of words between Kangana Ranaut and Saurav Das has escalated, with the BJP MP and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson exchanging personal attacks over the ongoing Gen Z protest controversy. The latest round of the public spat began after Das dismissed Ranaut's criticism of the student movement, prompting the actor-politician to respond with a series of Instagram Stories targeting him directly.
Saurav Das says Kangana is 'not taken seriously'
Responding to Kangana Ranaut's recent remarks about Gen Z protesters, Saurav Das said she was not taken seriously even within her own party. It was said by Das in remarks carried by ANI that members of the BJP did not pay much attention to Ranaut and that neither Gen Z nor Gen Alpha took her comments seriously.
Referring to an earlier video in which Kangana spoke about adjusting to life as a first-time MP, Das argued that she had exposed her own lack of seriousness while criticising young people. He further said politicians should be mindful of their language and uphold the dignity of public office. Defending the younger generation, Das added that Gen Z had done more to restore faith in India's democracy than Ranaut herself.
Kangana Ranaut hits back on Instagram
Kangana responded by reposting Das' ANI interview on Instagram and questioning how the 28-year-old continued to describe himself as a student. She wrote that she had been in public life for two decades and had already won two National Film Awards by his age.
Responding to Das' criticism of her earlier comments about parliamentary work, Kangana explained that she had found the role overwhelming because she simultaneously worked as a filmmaker, actor, producer, screenwriter and entrepreneur. She then called Das "totally useless and unemployed", adding that he would never understand what it meant to remain in constant demand.
In another Instagram Story, Kangana defended the criticism directed at some protesters, writing that those who publicly used abusive language should also be prepared to face criticism in return. She argued that damaging public property and abusing the country's leadership would naturally invite a public response.
The exchange follows Kangana's earlier Instagram posts in which she described videos from the CJP-led protests as "puke-inducing" and labelled some participants "Generation Gutter". The CJP's 37-day agitation over the NEET-UG paper leak concluded after former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and was succeeded by Pralhad Joshi.