Jennifer Aniston & Peter Dinklage Board Olivia Wilde's Next Film, Naughty

Olivia Wilde has set her next film, Naughty.
Jennifer Aniston and Peter Dinklage lead the Santa Claus comedy.
Wilde is currently basking in the success of The Invite.
Jennifer Aniston has joined Olivia Wilde’s Universal comedy Naughty, playing a single mom named Mallory, while Peter Dinklage essays Santa Claus. Naughty follows Mallory (Aniston), whose only hope of securing custody of her son from her gaslighting trash-bag ex is to find Santa Claus (Dinklage) and convince him to testify at her divorce hearing. Wilde has made one of the most impressive comebacks with her directorial, The Invite, that has emerged among the year's best-reviewed films.
“I can’t believe it. This is a project we’ve been working on for years; it’s a passion project and I fought and fought and fought to get this made. I feel so grateful that we get to make it because it is a movie that aims to be in the spirit of Rob Reiner, a comedy that has a tremendous amount of heart at its core,” Wilde told The Hollywood Reporter.
Jimmy Warden (Cocaine Bear, Borderline) wrote the screenplay and original spec script. LuckyChap (the company led by Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara and Milan Popelka), Wilde and Warden will produce.
Olivia Wilde On Naughty
Ecstatic that the film is finally moving forward, Wilde added, "It's also a much bigger endeavor and is something that is way bigger than anything I’ve ever taken on. I feel very honored in this day and age to be able to direct an original theatrical comedy for a studio at this level. Universal is putting a tremendous amount of trust in me and the ability to be able to direct Jen and Peter, among a host of other incredible actors who are hopefully coming on board; I just couldn’t be more excited.”
The project was first announced in 2023 and described as Bridesmaids set in the North Pole. Universal has dated the movie for theatrical release on November 5, 2027. Wilde has generated abundant awards buzz with The Invite.