Jennifer Aniston & Peter Dinklage Board Olivia Wilde's Next Film, Naughty

Ecstatic that the film is finally moving forward, Wilde added, "It's also a much bigger endeavor and is something that is way bigger than anything I’ve ever taken on. I feel very honored in this day and age to be able to direct an original theatrical comedy for a studio at this level. Universal is putting a tremendous amount of trust in me and the ability to be able to direct Jen and Peter, among a host of other incredible actors who are hopefully coming on board; I just couldn’t be more excited.”